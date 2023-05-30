DCU Batman: Who will direct The Brave and the Bold? Why The Flash director should do it

While Matt Reeves works on his Elseworlds Batman universe, James Gunn will involve a different Batman in his DCU. His first movie is said to be The Brave and the Bold, which will establish the Bat family and interact with every other DCU character that Gunn brings forward.

But so far, only a couple of directors have joined the DC Universe, as, besides James Gunn, James Mangold confirmed that he would be writing and directing DC's Swamp Thing. The filmmakers for The Brave and the Bold, The Authority, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow are yet to be decided. However, the director taking on Batman and Robin’s team-up movie may have been found already.

The Flash director to helm DCU’s Batman movie?

The Flash director Andy Muschietti (Image via Getty/DC)

It and It Chapter 2 director Andy Muschietti was chosen to bring The Flash to life. Finally, after working on the film for almost four years, it is about to release in the theaters. But what’s next for Muschietti? James Gunn and Muschietti said The Flash sequel would only happen if the first film succeeds.

But Gunn has also claimed that Muschietti will return for more DC movies. He said:

“We’re very close to Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, the director and producer of The Flash. Andy’s going to be doing some more stuff for us.”

Since Muschietti handled multiple DC characters well, many presumed he could be a great choice to make a future Justice League movie happen or perhaps be picked for James Gunn’s The Authority. However, he has hinted that he may take on The Brave and the Bold.

Muschietti recently appeared at an early screening of The Flash in Toronto, where he spoke with journalist Josh K. Elliott. He was asked about his perspective on Batman, and Muschietti adeptly danced around a direct answer, commenting:

"I don't think I can talk to that...yet."

This subtly evasive reply hints that Muschietti could be a contender to helm the Caped Crusader reboot, especially after Gunn confirmed his future with DC Studios.

Why Andy Muschietti should direct The Brave and the Bold

Director Andy Muschietti hints at directing The Brave and the Bold (Image via Warner Bros)

Andy Muschietti has shown his skill in handling dark and atmospheric storytelling, making him a strong candidate to direct a Batman film. He knows how to create a visually striking and immersive world, which is crucial for bringing Gotham City and its dark and gritty tone to life.

His ability to balance horror elements with character-driven storytelling could lend a unique and captivating aesthetic to a Batman film. On top of that, he has already handled two Batmen in The Flash, bringing in Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton for their last appearances.

Under his directorship, Ben Affleck also claimed he had finally figured out how to deliver Bruce Wayne and Batman perfectly. Plus, the dynamic between two young Barry Allens and one old Bruce Wayne has been explored flawlessly by him. So, he’d surely be a great choice to handle The Brave and the Bold, which is supposed to bring Bruce Wayne and Damian Wayne’s unique father-son dynamic to life.

