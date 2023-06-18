Heart of Stone: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

The much-awaited film Heart of Stone is set to be released on Netflix on August 11, 2023. Starring Gal Gadot as a highly qualified spy, the film will see her character going on a very dangerous international espionage operation. The first look and behind the scene footage of the film was released earlier but what got fans excited was when the trailer was released during TUDUM's global fan event in Brazil.

Apart from Gal Gadot, the film will also stars Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighöfer, Sophie Okonedo, Archie Madekwe, Alia Bhatt, Paul Ready, Jing Lusi, Enzo Cilenti, Jon Kortajarena, Billy Clements, Andy M Milligan, Moziah Pinder, Alfredo Tavares, Pierre Bergman, Jónas Alfreð Birkisson, Diana Yekinni, and Willem Marais.

Gal Gadot to star as an MI-6 secret agent in Netflix's Heart of Stone

The trailer of the much-awaited title sees Gal Gadot's Rachel Stone as an MI-6 secret agent who works in an agency that keeps secrets from even the most experienced underground secret agents. Her agency and these agents come face to face in what looks like an extremely chaotic battle for power and intelligence.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart."

Heart of Stone was shot over four schedules, and the first one began in Alpin Arena Senales, South Tyrol, Italy, and London. The team then traveled to Reykjavík, Iceland, for the second schedule of the shoot. The third leg took the stars back to London and the fourth and final schedule was shot in Lisbon, Portugal. The production of the film took place from January 26, 2022, to July 28, 2022.

In a conversation with EW, the Heart of Stone's director Tom Harper expressed his desire to turn the film into a massive spy franchise like James Bond.

"There were a couple of things that immediately jumped out at me, the first was that it was an original movie in a genre that is full of great franchises, but things that have been around for a long time — the Mission: Impossibles or the Bonds or the Bournes," he said.

Harper also said that a female-led spy franchise has been long overdue and he is keen to construct one around Gal Gadot.

"That's something that we've seen very rarely in that genre. The thing that Gal and [producers at] Skydance spoke about a lot was they wanted Rachel to be a character that wasn't just a female actress playing a sort of male character, but a woman at the heart of it who was responding differently," the Heart of Stone director explained.

He ended his statement by saying:

"Often in spy action thrillers, you have a central character who it falls upon to save the world, and the world rests on their shoulders alone and they have to defeat everybody else and come out on top."

Harper is best known for his contribution to shows like The Aeronauts, Wild Rose, Peaky Blinders, and War & Peace. The upcoming Netflix film will focus on Gal Gadot, who is best known for portraying Wonder Woman in 2017's Wonder Woman and 2020's Wonder Woman 1984. She is also known for her role in Red Notice, Death on the Nile, and more, and fans can't wait to see her in action in Heart of Stone.

The upcoming film is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. The long list of its producers includes Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Gal Gadot, David Ellison, Jaron Varsano, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn.

