"Gone full Kanye on us?": Jamie Foxx antisemitism controversy erupts as Instagram post gets deleted 

A recent Jamie Foxx Instagram post has stirred up controversy over its seemingly antisemitic trope. The cryptic post calling out "fake" friends, appeared to endorse a biblical anti-semitic belief that Jews are collectively responsible for the killing of Jesus.

The message, which was posted on Foxx's profile on August 4 and subsequently deleted after drawing backlash, read:

"They killed this dude named Jesus... What do you think they'll do to you? #fake friends #fake love."

The post, which lacked context but was still deemed to be laced with anti-semitism, has stunned netizens who wondered if the actor had "Gone full Kanye on us?"

The reference was in connection to the troubled rap artist, Kanye West, who was penalized after posting several antisemitic tropes on his social media accounts, endorsing antisemitic conspiracy theories with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and later threatening violence against Jews.

In the wake of the remarks, West lost millions of dollars in brand endorsement, cutting down his impressive billion-dollar net worth to $500 million.

Jamie Foxx's seemingly anti-Semitic post comes amid growing attacks against the Jewish community

The troubling post came shortly after Jamie Foxx took to Instagram to update his 16 million followers about his recovery after suffering an undisclosed medical scare that left him hospitalized for weeks. He said:

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting and you know wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

pic.twitter.com/Z7cM3pw4Hn WHAT HAPPENED TO JAMIE FOXX?HE IS ALIVE AND WELL, AND HAS A MESSAGE FOR ALL OF US.GO JAMIE, WE SUPPORT YOU AND ARE HAPPY YOU ARE FEELING BETTER

Following the admission, Foxx was inundated with support from stars and fans who expressed relief that he had made it through the scare. The thousands of supportive comments highlighted his likeability among fans and fellow actors.

However, the recent anti-semitic post has left people aghast, considering the remarks come amid the growing number of attacks against the Jewish community. The since-deleted post from Foxx had one social media user wondering if he has been hacked by Kanye West. A Twitter User wrote:

“Did Kanye hack Jamie Foxx’s Instagram account?”

Several netizens had a seemingly hard time reconciling that the post was penned by Jamie Foxx.

@AnyaBriggs9 @jaimekr Are you sure this is his account? This seems very out of character.

John Batista @JohnBatista528 @jaimekr Maybe he's talking about the Romans?



No, probably not.

Echoing the statement in the shade room comment section, another user wrote:

“Ok, Jamie we’re trying to get people to believe you are the real Jamie. These types of cryptic messages are not the way to go.. too soon.”

Another opined:

“Some ain’t right, he tryna tell it without tryna tell it.”

“I did not like this post on purpose or by accident.” Jennifer Aniston on her account “liking” Jamie Foxx’s Instagram post.“I did not like this post on purpose or by accident.” pic.twitter.com/fbKqBtHBte

Actress, Jennifer Aniston, was also dragged into the controversy after she was caught liking the comedian's post. Aniston, who was called out for liking the seemingly anti semitic post, issued a statement decrying the twisted narrative of the story. She said:

"This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their fees – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx has yet to comment on the incident.