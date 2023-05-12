Real or fake: Jamie Foxx and WWE Hall of Famer were ready to challenge for the tag team titles?

Jamie Foxx was among those celebrities who wished WWE success ahead of SmackDown's move to Fox in 2019. The actor impersonated Hulk Hogan at the Fox Upfront event three years ago. According to the Hulkster, Foxx was also supposed to team up with the Hall of Famer for the tag team titles.

Back in February 2019, the WWE Hall of Famer expressed his concern over the booking of the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, warning the tag team division that he and Foxx were coming for the titles. Of course, that was just a light-hearted take.

“Me and Jamie are really tired of all the back and forth cr*p with the titles,from Shane/Miz connection,the Bar,the USOS,NXT teams,etc. The Fox/HollyWood-Real East/West connection is coming to take the Raw and Smackdown tag team titles brother,” Hogan wrote on Twitter.

For those unaware, Foxx is admittedly a huge wrestling fan. The Ray actor has expressed his love for wrestling on multiple occasions. Here's the 55-year-old tweeting out his love for Vince McMahon's interview that aired on ESPN nearly a decade ago.

When Jamie Foxx photobombed a former WWE star

The celebrated actor's interaction with WWE stars goes a long way. Back in 2015, the actor attended the 57th annual Grammy Awards. Former WWE tag team champion David Otunga was also among the attendees at the event.

If there's one thing Foxx loves to do, it is to create a cheerful moment out of every situation. The actor was caught photobombing Otunga at the Grammy event. For those unaware, Otunga was one of the NXT rookies who were a part of The Nexus storyline.

David Otunga was photobombed by Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx is unfortunately hospitalized, with fans hoping for a speedy recovery for the actor.

Sportskeeda would like to wish Foxx a healthy recovery.

