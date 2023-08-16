Will Disney fire Rachel Zegler from Snow White live-action? How the actor self-sabotaged her role

Snow White holds a special place as a cherished and renowned figure in the illustrious chronicles of Disney. This captivating individual represents the genesis of Disney princesses, shining as the focal point in the inaugural feature-length animated movie. Intriguingly, recent developments have added a twist to the tale.

The forthcoming live-action rendition of Snow White, scheduled for enchantment in March of 2024, has been enveloped in a storm of controversies from the moment Rachel Zegler, a 21-year-old actress of Colombian and Polish descent was proclaimed to embody the nominative princess.

Recently, the criticism has amplified after unearthed interviews disclosed that Zegler had continuously conveyed her dislike for the age-old 1937 animated masterpiece and its depiction of Snow White and Prince Charming. Zegler further hinted that the live-action adaptation would diverge notably from the original narrative and prioritize Snow White's empowerment and leadership.

These statements have ignited fury amidst numerous devoted Disney enthusiasts, who have accused Zegler of exhibiting disrespect towards the treasured heritage of Snow White and attempting to revise the tale to suit her personal agenda, fearing that it could imperil the triumph of the film and even result in her termination by Disney.

Rachel Zegler's Snow White: Casting controversy and potential Impact

It is highly unlikely that Disney will terminate Rachel Zegler from the Snow White live-action film which is set to release on 22 March, 2024. Despite her previous controversial remarks, none of them had any direct connection to the film or her role in it. Further, Disney had not issued any public statements regarding Zegler's conduct. She still stands listed on the cast roster for the movie.

Although Disney could potentially address Zegler's behaviour privately, it is unlikely for them to go to the extreme extent of dismissing her. Zegler possesses remarkable acting abilities and has already garnered critical acclaim for her exceptional performance in West Side Story. She enjoys a vast following on social media, rendering her a popular figure.

Dismissing her would result in a public relations catastrophe for Disney and could potentially harm the film's prospects at the box office.

In a September 2022 interview with Variety, Zegler was asked what she meant when she said she was bringing a modern edge to the character.

I just mean that it’s no longer 1937. She’s not going to be dreaming about true love, she’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true.

Further, in another interview with Extra TV, Zegler called the prince in the original tale a stalker and even suggested that her co-star Andrew Burnap’s scenes as Prince Charming might be cut from the film.

She added,

The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird! So we didn’t do that this time

These comments have sparked outrage among many Disney fans, who accused Zegler of disrespecting the legacy of Snow White and trying to rewrite the story to fit her own agenda. Some TikTok users have criticized the actress for what they perceive as a lack of appreciation for a potentially life-changing role and also called her out for what they see as pseudo-feminism.

While a few admirers have conveyed their unease that Zegler's comments could imperil the triumph of the film and conceivably prompt her to be discharged by Disney. Be that as it may, not every person has contradicted Zegler's casting or her perspectives. A few fans have advocated for her and extolled her for bringing a distinctive viewpoint to an antiquated story.

As of now, neither Zegler nor Disney have reacted to the contradiction or tended to the rumours of her potential termination. It stays to be discerned how the film will unfurl and how it will be accepted by viewers when it hits theatres in March. Nevertheless, one thing is certain, Zegler has instigated plenty of debate and disagreement over one of Disney's most treasured characters.