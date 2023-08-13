“Walking PR disaster”: Internet slams Rachel Zegler for calling Prince Charming a creepy stalker as Snow White controversy rages on

Ahead of the release of Snow White, Rachel Zegler, who has been cast as the titular character in the upcoming Disney movie, is receiving massive backlash online. Recently, during a media interaction, Zegler said that Prince Charming was a creepy stalker.

Rachel's remark was not well received online, and several internet users reacted to it and said that she should watch the movie first and then talk all this about it. A social media user, @WeX247, reacted to it and said that the actress was a "walking PR disaster for Disney."

In the video that is circulating online, Rachel Zegler is heard saying,

"The original cartoon came out in 1937 and it is very evident. There is a great emphasis on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird, weird. So we didn’t do that this time. An actor was hired for the film, Andrew Burnap, he’s a great guy. All of Andrew’s scenes could be deleted, who knows. He’s Hollywood, baby."

Social media users react to Rachel Zegler's remark on Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

Netizens were not happy with Rachel Zegler's comment in the video where she called Prince Charming creepy. They said that woke take should not be included in this. A social media user, @alexharmstrong, reacted to this and said,

"Rachel Zegler (aka Snow Woke) is one of the most smug new arrivals in Hollywood. She calls the original Snow White prince a “stalker”. Has she even watched the original movies?"

When will Snow White be released?

The Snow White movie, which is currently receiving massive backlash online, is going to release on March 22, 2024. The movie is directed by Mark Webbas, and the script is written by Barbie movie director Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson.

According to several media reports, the plan for remaking the 1937 Snow White movie was finalized in 2016. The filming of the movie began in 2022, from March to July. In the movie, Gal Gadot is going to play the role of the Evil Queen, and Andrew Burnap will play the role of Prince Charming, Jonathan.

The filming of the movie was slated to start in 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. However, owing to the coronavirus-induced pandemic, the filming of the live-action drama was delayed.

The filming began in 2022, and in September 2022, the first preview teaser of the movie was released. At that time, fans were looking forward to the upcoming Disney movie. However, as the movie has landed itself in controversy, fans are saying that they are disappointed by the remarks of Rachel, who is the lead actor of the movie.