Who is Daniel Sancho Bronchalo? Renowned Spanish actor’s son arrested in Thailand as boyfriend’s dismembered body found 

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, the son of renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho was arrested last week in connection to the murder of his boyfriend Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, a 44-year-old Colombian plastic surgeon.

The 29-year-old who pleaded guilty to the murder of Arteaga is accused of killing and dismembering his boyfriend, whose remains were found strewn across multiple locations on the island of Koh Phangan in Thailand.

Per multiple reports, Daniel, who has been detained in a Thai prison, is charged with premeditated murder and concealing and removing body parts to cover up the death of Arteaga.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a YouTube Chef, is the son of prominent Spanish actors whose acting lineage can be traced back to generations in Spain. Daniel is the son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre and actress Silvia Bronchalo. His grandfather, actor Félix Ángel Sancho Gracia, was reportedly touted as a legend in the industry.

Following the incident, Sancho's family released a statement on Sunday pleading for privacy “for Daniel Sancho himself and the whole family, in these delicate moments of maximum confusion".

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo purchased a knife and cleaning supplies shortly before his boyfriend was found dead

Per multiple reports, Daniel Sancho Bronchalo was on vacation with his boyfriend Edwin Arrieta Arteaga on the island of Koh Phangan in Thailand, which is popular among tourists for "full moon parties." The couple was reportedly seen traveling across the island in the days leading up to Arteaga’s murder.

Authorities said that on Thursday, August 3 Daniel went to a Koh Phangan police station to report Arteaga missing shortly after human remains were discovered by trash collectors at a landfill on Koh Phangan.

Police said that after confirming the remains belonged to Arteaga through DNA analysis, they questioned the Youtube chef, who admitted to the murder before leading police to seven sites, including a beach where he dumped plastic bags containing the victim's body parts.

Authorities revealed that Daniel confessed to the crime after investigators confronted him with incriminating evidence in the case. Detailing the proof against the suspect, authorities said that shortly before Arteaga was found dead, Daniel bought supplies on Tuesday, August 1, that would be used in a crime, including a knife, rubber gloves and a bottle of cleaning agent.

Shortly after, on the same night, Daniel allegedly approached two women who run a kayak rental store asking to “hire a boat" and paid $1000 to convince them to sell the boat after they warned him about the perils of taking the vessel out in the night.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo was allegedly in a controlling relationship with his boyfriend

While the motive for the alleged murder is unclear, Spanish news agency EFE reported that Daniel was in a controlling relationship with the plastic surgeon who was allegedly obsessed with the YouTube chef.

Per BBC, Daniel, who has been denied bail, is being held in a prison on the island of Koh Samui while police continue to investigate the case.