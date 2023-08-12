Greta Gerwig’s Barbie breaks all-time record for female directors

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is one of the year's standout films exceeding all expectations and providing a stellar experience for audiences. Director Greta Gerwig broke an all-time record for female directors by grossing the highest ever at the domestic box office. The film premiered in theaters on July 21, 2023, to a resounding reception. The film had its Los Angeles debut on July 9, 2023. The set designs, costumes, humor, direction, and acting of the actors received outstanding reviews and praise from critics.

Greta Gerwig has set not only one but two records for a female director. When the film grossed more than half a billion dollars at the domestic box office, Gerwig already set the record as the highest-ever grossing female director, crossing Frozen II's $477.4 million domestic box office collection. She set another record with the film by making it the highest-grossing live-action pic from a female filmmaker on a global basis. Barbie bested Captain Marvel‘s $1.13 billion collection, a title co-directed by Anna Boden.

Greta Gerwig has earlier directed some defining and critically acclaimed films like Little Women and Ladybird. She has received Academy Award nominations for both movies and is regarded as one of the best contemporary film directors.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie - Loudly setting trends and gently tackling gender norms

With more than 1 billion dollars collected at the global box office (the number is still rising), Greta Gerwig is the highest-grossing female director for a solo-directed film. Barbie reached the half-billion-dollar mark in the United States in only 22 days, considerably faster than films like Super Mario Bros. Movie (30 days) and Top Gun: Maverick (31 days). Only 20 films have ever earned more than half a billion dollars domestically, and this film is one of them. With $30 million reportedly collected this weekend, she is anticipated to dominate the North American box office.

The film sets significant records and tackles stereotypical gender types in the most subtle and satirical ways. Without providing any spoilers for the film, it can be said that Greta Gerwig created a world where she has explored some deep fears and anxieties translated through a savage satire that is bound to make viewers laugh and think simultaneously.

Viewers and critics from all around the world have been gushing about the Greta Gerwig comedy. Nevertheless, several conservative celebrities, like Ben Shapiro and Piers Morgan, have voiced their disapproval of the film due to its overtly feminist message.

Everyone's initial reaction when Warner Bros. announced the Barbie movie was that it would be a live-action rendition of a blonde doll. It wouldn't be wrong to assume that this would make for a film that wouldn't find any takers because she has a figure that contradicts years of body positivity, a cloyingly bright grin, and flawless hair. Nobody anticipated that Barbie would become a feminist symbol supported by a clever marketing strategy. Greta Gerwig portrays some critical questions in this film with sarcasm and much-needed humor that fractured fragile masculinity.

Barbie starring names like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Michael Cera, Dua Lipa, and Will Ferrell, is still playing in the theatres, with fans flocking to catch the action!