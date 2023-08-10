Why Barbie may not get a sequel after all

Here's an update on Barbie-The Movie - fans awaiting a sequel to the film may be disappointed to know that there is none on the cards at the moment. As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter in an August 4, 2023 report, there seems to be no sight of a sequel for the Greta Gerwig directorial featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead.

The news comes across as a shocker for a film that recently surpassed the 1 billion dollar mark at the worldwide box office. In usual circumstances, the studios behind a mega project with grand reception like itself would have pushed for a sequel. Remember how Paramount Pictures announced a sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem a week before it hit theatres this August 2?

However, with Barbie being released in the midst of a Hollywood-wide dual SAG-AFTRA strike of writers and actors, it is difficult to comment upon a probable comeback of the fantasy-comedy film. The report further states that there is a rare development, the film, based on a major piece of intellectual property, does not possess any deal for a sequel.

The American fantasy-comedy film premiered on July 21, 2023, in one of the most riveting box-office battles of history alongside Oppenheimer. It follows the story of Barbie and Ken on a journey of self-discovery following an existential crisis. It is the first live-action movie created after Mattell's historic doll after a series of numerous computer-animated films and specials.

Here is the official trailer of the film:

Margot Robbie essays the titular role of Barbie in the film, while Ryan Gosling features as Ken, her male counterpart. It is pertinent to mention that Margot Robbie also serves as the producer of the film alongside David Heyman, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner. The film also features America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

Why we won't see a Barbie sequel: Pushed back negotiations, one-and-done ethos, and dual strikes

Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, Barbie stands as the second highest-grossing film of 2023. Despite such a stature, a sequel to the film stands still due to multiple reasons, the first of which are the pushed-back negotiations and no-deal-for-sequel policy of director Greta Gerwig, joined by her husband and co-writer Noah Baumbach.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gerwig was allegedly approached by Warner Bros to make a follow-up film months before its release, However, her team pushed the negotiations until after the film premiered, in what can be called a really smart move, given its box office success now. Greta had also previously stated her apprehensions in an interview with New York Times.

She said,

"At this moment, it’s all I’ve got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I’ll never have another idea and everything I’ve ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn’t want to squash anybody else’s dream but for me, at this moment, I’m at totally zero."

Besides this, even lead actress Margot Robbie had opted out of signing any contract for a potential franchise of the movie. Even if there was any sequel in place, she is not obligated to return to the project in any capacity either as the producer or as an actress. Ryan Gosling, who is known to have an "one-and-done" ethos, has also stayed away from entering any contracts on the project.

Even if negotiations were to take place now, the ongoing SAG- AFTRA strikes restrict the writers and actors from engaging or deliberating on any new project, halting all future plans for the project until February 2024, when settlements are slated to take place.

Barbie had its worldwide premiere on July 21, 2023