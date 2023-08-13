Snow White actor Rachel Zegler all but admits she hates the character in resurfaced video

Disney's iconic Snow White is a beloved character for most young adults. Back in October 2022, Disney announced a live-action remake of the iconic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Set to be released in March 2024, the movie will present a modern take on the iconic princess and will be set in the present day.

However, fans have pointed out a unique problem with the lead actress of the upcoming movie, Rachel Zegler. Individuals have brought up the fact that Zegler has suggested in multiple interviews that she was never a fan of the original 1937 animated classic Disney production.

Zegler notably claimed in a December 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly that she was not a big fan of the character or the franchise. The 22-year-old claimed on several occasions that she only watched the movie once and was actually scared of Disney's depiction of the character.

Rachel Zagler admits her hatred for Disney’s Snow White character

In the interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zegler revealed that she only watched the movie once as a child. The actress quickly moved on from the craze and never ended up revisiting the movie.

“I was scared of the original version. I think I picked it up once and never watched it again. I am being so serious. I watched it once, and then I went on Disney World. It was called Snow White’s scary adventures. Doesn’t sound like something I would like. I was terrified of it, never revisited it again. I watched it for the first time when I was 16-17 years.”

As the interview suggested, Rachel Zegler had a natural aversion towards the animated film and will be hoping that she likes her own movie much better. Zegler claimed that her experience was because of her visit to Disney World’s iconic ride, Snow White's Scary Adventures.

The experience meant that instead of viewing the Disney princess as a harmless, lovable character, she was instead scared of her as a kid. The actress disclosed that it wasn't until she was 16 or 17 that she revisited the story, and then she never revisited the character.

While Rachel Zegler is undoubtedly not the biggest fan of Snow White, she recently also talked about her hopes for the film. In an interview with Variety, Zegler suggested that the movie's modern take will mean that the young generation will find her version much more relatable.

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1997, and we absolutely wrote a Snow White. She is not going to be dreaming of a prince and she will not be dreaming about true love. She is dreaming about becoming a leader she can be, and the leader her father told her she cannot be. So, it is a brilliant story for young people everywhere.”

Zegler recognized the opportunity to introduce a refreshing perspective on the character. Her acknowledgment of the initial apprehensions and her departure may also result in a fresh take that might be needed for the live-action remake.