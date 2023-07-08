7 films like Denis Villeneuve’s Dune

Dune is an epic science fiction film from the house of Legendary Pictures that took the inudstry and enthusiasts by storm when it was released in 2021. Denis Villeneuve took the helm of the project as the director while working with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth on the screenplay.

Dune is based on Frank Herbert's 1968 science fiction novel of the same name and is a reboot of the multiple visual adaptations it has seen over the years. The first one was a film from David Lynch in 1984, followed by a limited series by John Harrison in 2000.

A still from Dune, 2021 (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The film featured an ensemble of talented actors including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and many others.

Dune was a hit among critics and audiences worldwide with Villeneuve's direction and screenplay, cinematography, production and costume design receiving praise. Hans Zimmer's music also played a huge role in the film and also won an Academy Award for it.

The official synopsis for the film, as provided by Warner Bros. Pictures, reads as follows:

"A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people."

"As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

If you loved watching the beginning of the epic, and are waiting ardently for its sequel, then you'll have to wait a bit more. For now, Dune: Part Two is set for a theatrical release date of November 3, 2023, which is months away. However, we have curated the perfect list for you while you wait.

In this article, we list out some of the best titles that have been released over the years that we think might be right up your alley if you loved Villeneuve's Dune.

Star Wars, Mad Max: Fury Road and 5 other epic titles to watch if you loved Dune

1) Dune (1984)

Dune, 1984 (Image via Universal Pictures)

Dune was a American epic space opera film from the house of Universal Pictures. David Lynch wrote and directed the film, basing it on Frank Herbert's 1965 epic sci-fi novel of the same name. It was the original classic that came before the new 2021 release.

The film featured an ensemble cast inlcuding the likes of Kyle MacLachlan, Francesca Annis, Jürgen Prochnow, Max von Sydow, Sting, Virginia Madsen, José Ferrer and others in pivotal roles. Portraying a vast universe, each character played an important role in the development of the plot.

Lynch's Dune follows a similar story, with the added charm of an 80s film. If you loved watching the 2021 release, then you should definitely put the original film adaptation on your watchlist.

2) Star Wars (1977)

Star Wars IV: A New Hope, 1977 (Image via Lucasfilms)

Star Wars is undoubtedly one of the most popular epic space opera franchises. The film series started with the 1977 release, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (originally named Star Wars) from the house of 20th Century Fox. George Lucas wrote and directed the original film, which spawned the iconic series.

The cast included Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Alec Guinness, Peter Cushing, David Prowse, Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker and others in pivotal roles. The film became one of the most influential films in cinema history and still holds its place as a relevant pop-culture phenomenon. New installments to the series are still being released and in works for the foreseeable future.

The synopsis provided on Lucasfilm's official website reads as follows:

"A farm boy dreams of adventure and a princess rebels against an evil Empire. The fate of the galaxy is forever changed when Luke Skywalker discovers his powerful connection to a mysterious Force, and blasts into space to rescue Princess Leia. Mentored by a wise Jedi Master, and opposed by the menacing Darth Vader, Luke takes his first steps on a hero’s journey."

Both Star Wars and Dune are set in a society where technology has flourished but oppression and exploitation from the ruling class continues. They also follow the journey of a protagonist who rises to the occasion to showcase this way of life.

3) Mad Max: Fury Road

Mad Max: Fury Road (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mad Max: Fury Road is an dystopian action film from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures. George Miller directed the film while working on the script and production with other talented people. It was the fourth installment in the Mad Max franchise. It was released 30 years after its predecessor in 2015.

The film starred Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Abbey Lee, Zoë Kravitz, Riley Keough, Courtney Eaton, Nicholas Hoult and Hugh Keays-Byrne in pivotal roles. Fury Road was a favorite among critics and audiences. It even went on to win multiple Academy Award nominations.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Haunted by his turbulent past, Mad Max believes the best way to survive is to wander alone. Nevertheless, he becomes swept up with a group fleeing across the Wasteland in a War Rig driven by an elite Imperator, Furiosa. They are escaping a Citadel tyrannized by the Immortan Joe, from whom something irreplaceable has been taken. Enraged, the Warlord marshals all his gangs and pursues the rebels ruthlessly in the high-octane Road War that follows."

Mad Max: Fury Road is also a reboot of an older franchise, just like Dune. Both the films also share a futuristic timeline with a predominantly desert setting. If you like your action sequences to be intense, then this is the perfect choice for you.

4) Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner 2049 (Image via Warner Bros.)

Blade Runner 2049 is an epic neo-noir sci-fi offering from the house of Warner Bros. Pictures. Similar to Dune, it comes 35 years after the release of its predecessor. Denis Villeneuve directed the sequel with Hapton Fancher, reprising his role, alongside Michael Green in the writing department.

The cast features Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Sylvia Hoeks, Dave Bautista, Mackenzie Davis, Jared Leto, Carla Juri and Harrison Ford reprising his role from the original film. The film, released in 2017, was met with widespread critical and commercial success, with the cinematography, visuals, direction and performances receiving praise.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, unearths a long buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years."

Just like Dune, the Blade Runner franchise is also inspired from a 60's sci-fi novel - in this case, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick. Both films have a unique approach to how human civilization would be in the future and are must-watch titles if sci-fi is your poison.

5) Gladiator

Gladiator (Image via DreamWorks)

Gladiator is a epic historical drama from the house of DreamWorks. This is the only non sci-fi film on this list, and it has a good reason for it. Ridley Scott directed the film with David Franzoni, John Logan and William Nicholson working on the screenplay.

The film starred Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Djimoun Hounsou and others in pivotal roles. The film became a landmark in cinema history and is often hailed among the best historical epics. It also won multiple Academy Awards and propelled Crowe and Phoenix to stardom.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"In this epic historical drama from director Ridley Scott, the death of emperor Marcus Aurelius throws the Roman Empire into chaos. Maximus is one of the Roman army's most capable and trusted generals and a key advisor to the emperor. As Marcus' devious son Commodus ascends to the throne, Maximus is set to be executed. He escapes, but is captured by slave traders.

Renamed Spaniard and forced to become a gladiator, Maximus must battle to the death with other men for the amusement of paying audiences. Determined to avenge himself against the man who took away his freedom and laid waste to his family, Maximus believes that he can use his fame and skill in the ring to avenge the loss of his family and former glory."

6) Interstellar

Interstellar (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Interstellar is another epic science fiction from the house of Paramount Pictures. Christopher Nolan directed the film while working with brother, Jonathan Nolan, on the screenplay. The film, released in theaters in 2014, was met with widespread praise for Nolan's vision and direction alongside the scientific accuracy the film adhered to.

The film starred Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Mackenzie Foy, John Lithgow, Timothée Chalamet, Casey Affleck, Wes Bentley and Michael Caine in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis from Paramount Pictures for the film reads as follows:

"Interstellar chronicles the adventures of a group of explorers who make use of a newly discovered wormhole to surpass the limitations on human space travel and conquer the vast distances involved in an interstellar voyage."

While Interstellar doesn't share a similar plotline, both are sci-fi epics from extremely talented filmmakers. There's a high chance that you'll love Nolan's Interstellar if you liked Villeneuve's Dune.

7) Cloud Atlas

Cloud Atlas (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Cloud Atlas is an epic sci-fi film distributed in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures. Written and directed by the Wachowski sisters along with Tom Tykwer, the film was inspired by David Mitchell's 2004 novel of the same name. It is one of the most high-budget independent films to have been made.

The film featured an ensemble cast that featured the likes of Tom Hanks, Jim Sturgess, Ben Whishaw, Halle Berry, Jim Broadbent, Doona Bae, Hugh Grant, Hugo Weaving, Keith David and Susas Sarandon among others in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis for Cloud Atlas from Warner Bros. reads as follows:

""Cloud Atlas" explores how the actions and consequences of individual lives impact one another throughout the past, the present and the future. Action, mystery and romance weave dramatically through the story as one soul is shaped from a killer into a hero and a single act of kindness ripples across centuries to inspire a revolution in the distant future."

While the only similarity that Cloud Atlas and Dune share is that they are science fiction epics, both of them deserve to be on your watchlist. Cloud Atlas is actually an underrated film from the last decade with an interesting story and execution.

These are some of the movies that you can watch if you loved Dune. These movies also share a similar vibe and a dissociated society, where the protagonist rears his head as the unifying voice of rebel.

Dune: Part Two is set to arrive in theaters on November 3, 2023.`

