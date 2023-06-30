Dune: Part 2 trailer breakdown- 3 key takeaways 

The much anticipated Dune: Part 2 released its second official trailer on June 29, 2023, and fans cannot contain their excitement. A sequel to the 2021 Denis Villeneuve adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune, part 2 will bring back most of the characters including a number of fresh faces such as Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux on November 3, 2023, at theatres worldwide.

With the mystical background score by Hans Zimmer playing, Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) are on their way to lead a revolution. Aptly summarised by IMDb, the synopsis for Dune: Part 2 reads,

"A boy becomes the Messiah of nomads on a desert planet that has giant worms that protect a commodity called Spice. Spice changes people into travellers, mystics and madmen. What price will he pay to become the new ruler of their universe?"

The trailer suggests that the second part of the movie will depict Paul Atreides with Chani by his side leading the Fremen to war to avenge their arch-nemesis, House Harkonnen. Fans of the novel can rejoice because they will see more of Chani and Paul in the upcoming sequel.

Produced by Legendary Pictures, the mind-blogging visuals in the trailer are to the credit of Greig Fraser and have already been drawing quite the attention on social media.

Expanding the Dune Universe - 3 major takeaways from Dune: Part 2 trailer

1) The first look of Christopher Walken

The first look at Christopher Walken in Dune : Part 2 (Image via IMAX)

Dune: Part 2 trailer offers the audience the first look at the formidable Emperor Shaddam IV played by Christopher Walken. The trailer depicts snippets of Walken yelling at Paul Atreides saying that his father Leto was a weak man. Ardent fans of Herbert's novel will know that the backstory between Emperor Shaddam IV and Duke Leto Atreides goes back beyond the first part of the movie or the first book.

Besides, the audience gets a prolonged look at Austin Butler's look as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

2) Paul Atreides joins hands with The Fremen

At the very beginning of both trailers of Dune: Part 2, it is well established that Paul was working with the Fremen. Chalamet as Paul Atreides tries to win them over by training with them and teaching them techniques unique to the Arrakis army and Bene Gesserit. His entry into the Fremen world seems slow yet steady.

The Prophecy of Muad'Dib among the Fremen is yet to come true, as they believe a savior will help them out of their misery.

3) Zendaya's Chani finally gets a bigger screen-time

Given the disappointment Zendaya fans faced in the first movie, Dune: Part 2 promises more screen time for Chani. After quite the publicity, Zendaya appeared on-screen only for 4.5% of the total running duration. Besides, Villeneuve had made it clear in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that Chani would have a larger role to play in the second movie.

He says his decision to split the movie into two parts was well-received by the cast,

“I didn’t have to fight for this idea. I just said to them, ‘Guys, the story is so rich, so complex, it takes all its strength from its details and its poetry. I truly think to do justice to the book, we should do it in two parts.’ And they immediately said yes."

As the plot thickens, there is a budding romance between Chani and Paul which is on the verge of being challenged by a larger collective purpose in the Dune universe.

The audience gets to witness Paul Atriedes turn into a believer by the end of the second trailer despite fall-outs with Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and Stilgar (Javier Bardem).

Watch Dune: Part 2 at the cinemas on November 3, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes