"BALD HAALAND"- Austin Butler look in Dune: Part 2 sparks Twitter meme fest

It was just a few months ago that Austin Butler seemed to be the center of attention after his starring role in Elvis. Now the young actor is all set to appear in Dune: Part 2, the second half of Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi film adapted from the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert.

The film also dropped a trailer today, which managed to provide a glimpse into the second half of the adventure.

Among the new character revelations, Austin Butler seems to have caught the attention of the fans, primarily because of the offbeat look he has in the film. Dune is set in a fictional sci-fi world with very less relation to reality. Butler's look has managed to set off a troll fest on Twitter as fans came forward to comment on the actor's look and compare it to various real and fictional characters.

Dune: Part 2 is all set to premiere theatrically on November 3, 2023.

Fans compare Austin Butler's look to real-life characters in Twitter meme fest

The make-up team for Dune: Part 2 has done an amazing job in the sequel, making Austin Butler look completely unrecognizable.

However, this came as an opportunity for fans to poke fun at the character by comparing it to several real and fictional characters.

Austin Butler is set to play the role of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Baron Harkonnen's younger nephew and planned successor in Arrakis.

Dune: Part 2 has also added some other major names to the cast list, including Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux. The synopsis for Dune: Part 2 reads:

"Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

Dune: Part 2 will premiere on November 3, 2023, in theatres.

