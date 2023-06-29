"Every shot is a wallpaper"- Twitter predicts Best Cinematography Oscar for Dune: Part 2 after trailer release

The highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve's Dune, Dune: Part 2 is all set to premiere on November 3, 2023. The film just dropped a detailed trailer. The stunning trailer left a lasting impression on eager fans, particularly after Discussing Film posted a series of stills from it.

The second part of Villeneuve's sci-fi adaptation plans to conclude the story of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name. The new film has also managed to add a new set of exciting actors to the list, including Elvis star Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux.

However, as of now, it seems that the cinematography by Greig Fraser, one of the best-known names in the Hollywood industry, is the center of focus for fans, who are already predicting that the film will go on to win the Best Cinematography at the next Academy Awards.

Dune: Part 2 cinematography floors the internet

Dune was already noted for its cinematography and colors. The film also managed to win various accolades, including the Best Cinematography Award at the Oscars 2022. The first part was also shot by Greig Fraser, making the Academy Award a very real possibility for the upcoming sequel as well.

Dune: Part 2 will feature Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem, all of who will reprise their roles from the previous film, alongside newcomers Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

Dune: Part 2 will release on November 3, 2023.

