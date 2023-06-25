"There is an interesting relationship between the endings"- Christopher Nolan compares Oppenheimer with Interstellar

As Oppenheimer is set to premiere in theatres soon, the excitement levels are higher than ever. In what could be even Christopher Nolan's most ambitious effort, the film will see one of the most crucial events in the history of mankind with the invention of the atomic bomb, something that changed humanity forever. The multi-starrer film is set to release on July 21, 2023.

Ahead of his film's release, Christopher Nolan has taken up multiple interviews, where he expressed and teased many intriguing things about this upcoming epic based on the true story of Robert J. Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy).

In a recent interview with Wired, Nolan dissected many other parts of the film, including its historical accuracy and how this could be one of the most important events in history.

But in an interesting anecdote, Nolan also revealed that his upcoming film's ending may resemble the ending of his science-fiction hit Interstellar, which was deemed by many as one of Nolan's best works. Speaking to Wired, Christopher Nolan said:

"I mean, the end of Inception, it's exactly that. There is a nihilistic view of that ending, right? But also, he's moved on and is with his kids. The ambiguity is not an emotional ambiguity. It's an intellectual one for the audience. It's funny, I think there is an interesting relationship between the endings of Inception and Oppenheimer to be explored. Oppenheimer's got a complicated ending. Complicated feelings."

So the fans who like Nolan for his twists and divulging endings are in for another treat as Oppenheimer is set to follow suit. It will, however, have to jostle with Greta Gerwig's Barbie for space.

"People leave the movie absolutely devastated"- Christopher Nolan on Oppenheimer's early reactions

When such high expectations are put on the shoulders of any film, it becomes a difficult affair. But it seems Nolan's upcoming film will not disappoint many. The director spoke to Wired about the early reactions to the film, and it seems that the ship is sailing in the right direction.

Christopher Nolan said:

"Some people leave the movie absolutely devastated. They can't speak. I mean, there's an element of fear that's there in the history and there in the underpinnings. But the love of the characters, the love of the relationships, is as strong as I've ever done."

"Oppenheimer's story is all impossible questions. Impossible ethical dilemmas, paradox. There are no easy answers in his story. There are just difficult questions, and that's what makes the story so compelling, "He further added.

The film boasts some great technical feats and a very intriguing cast, comprising some of the biggest names in Hollywood taking over the roles of some of the biggest names in history. The strong ensemble cast includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh, among many other veteran actors.

It will be the first Nolan film to be not distributed by Warner Brothers, who have been behind his most successful projects. It is also the first film in Nolan's filmography since Insomnia (2002) to have an R-rating.

Oppenheimer will premiere alongside Barbie on July 21, 2023.

