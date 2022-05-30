Top 5 most iconic Star Wars dialogues

One of the greatest space opera epics, Star Wars has an understandably huge fan base from kids to elders who follow the franchise religiously. The epic has delivered 15 films, including live-action, animations and spin-offs along with 17 series across various platforms till date. It has become an integral part of pop culture as we understand it.

Created by George Lucas, the Star Wars franchise started with the 1977 film Episode IV: A New Hope, originally known simply as Star Wars followed by Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983). They soon went on to create a prequel trilogy along with another sequel trilogy which were released in the last two decades.

The massive impact it has had on pop culture since its release is reflected in the widespread usage of Star Wars merchandise across the world. Even non-followers tend to understand references made to the epic. Henceforth, we talk about some of the most iconic dialogues in Star Wars over the years, which, even someone who has never seen the films is bound to have heard of.

Top 5 most famous dialogues from Star Wars

1) Yoda warns Anakin about the Dark side

"Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering."

Film: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Year: 1999

This is said by Yoda, one of the most iconic characters in the epic, when the council decides on whether Anakin Skywalker is worthy of becoming a Jedi. The dialogue itself is quite intense and feels like a precursor to what would happen in the future. This could be related to the eventual fall of Anankin Skywalker, the supposedly chosen one, to the dark side and becoming Darth Vader.

2) Yoda trains Luke on Dagobah

Yoda training Luke to become a Jedi (Image via Disney+)

Do. Or do not. There is no try.

Film: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Year: 1980

Once again, another iconic line said by Yoda, the legendary Jedi master. This line was directed towards Luke Skywalker as he doubts his capabilities and his bond with the Force while training to become a Jedi in Dagobah.

3) Imperial officers confer on the Rebellion and the Death Star

"I find your lack of faith disturbing."

Film: Episode IV: A New Hope

Year: 1977

Imperial officer Motti was confident in the destructive capabilities of the Death Star and went on to announce it as the ultimate power in the universe. As Darth Vader warned him not to be too proud of his "technological terror," officer Motti retorted and called the Force to be a sorcery. In reply, Vader choked him with said power as he said these chilling words and established his power and dominance.

4) The Force is strong with this one

"May the Force be with you."

Film: All Star Wars productions

This phrase has become a well-known reference to the franchise for its followers as well as anybody with the most basic knowledge of popular culture. This phrase is generally used as a greeting or as a hope for good fortune within the franchise. Hence, it can be seen repeated countless times across the epic.

A fun take on it is "May the Fourth be with you", which is used by fans to greet each other and celebrate the Fourth of May as Star Wars day.

5) Luke comes to know about his parentage

Darth Vader tells Luke Skywalker that he is his father (Image via Disney+)

"I am your father."

Film: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Year: 1980

Arguably the most riveting plot twist in the epic, this line went on to create cinematic history. Luke Skywalker, fuelled by the rage of Darth Vader killing his father, came to know during the fight that Vader himself was his father, Anakin Skywalker. The disbelief that showed on Luke's face at that moment surely reflected the disbelief of the spectators as well.

These were five of the most famous dialogues from the Star Wars epic. While many more dialogues are commonly referenced across the world, these definitely take the top spots. If you feel otherwise, let us know your favourite dialogues and tell us why. Also, keep an eye out for the upcoming games and the next installation of the franchise, Andor, set to release on August 31, 2022.

