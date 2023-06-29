"I don't like that he didn't get my permission"- Jennifer Lawrence opens up about Timothée Chalamet dating Kylie Jenner in new interview

Jennifer Lawrence has been quippy about the possibility of a budding romance between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner while No Hard Feelings hit the theatres on June 23, 2023. On the same note, the Academy Award winner, Chalamet, is looking forward to a November 3, 2023, release for Dune: Part Two in the United States.

The 32-year-old American actor, Lawrence, who plays Maddie in Gene Stupnitsky's movie appeared in Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday to share a kiss with the host and some of her wisdom on the rumors between Kylie and Chalamet.

Lawrence jokingly answered a fan question on the show, stating that she missed Chalamet's request for permission to date Jenner:

"I don't like that he didn't get my permission, but I support it."

In a game called "Plead the Fifth" on the show, Cohen mentioned how Lawrence is close to the Kardashians and then proceeded to ask her to rank them according to her liking.

While ranking the sisters and Kris in the playful game, she saved herself from the Catch-22 by saying,

"Oh, God! I hate this. Does Kanye count now? I forgot about Kris! Oh, God! It's like Sophie's Choice. Please don't do this. Kris is at the top.. I don't know.. the rest, I guess, I guess they are at the bottom... I don't know.. Please.. - Just take my daughter!"

Watch No Hard Feelings featuring Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman at your nearest theater.

"Buttering him up like a pig for slaughter" - Jennifer Lawrence on Timothée Chalamet previously

Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet worked together in Adam McKay's Don't Look Up in 2021. However, it was in 2018 that Jennifer Lawrence admitted to harbouring a soft spot for the Call Me By Your Name star.

Being the witty and straight-forward person she is, Lawrence mentioned to ET,

"I’m buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I'm going to swing right in there as soon as he's, like, 30."

She had previously added,

“He’s old enough to say that, right? He’s over 18? What if I was like, ‘He’s hot!’ and he’s 15?’ I didn’t realize he was so young. Tell him to wait.. So, so talented and hot!”

At the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards, Chalamet talked to ET on the topic saying,

"As I've said before, she's a total legend. She's an icon amongst young people where it's tough to have a career at a young age, and she's done that and then some. So, what an honor. I've gotten to meet her a couple times. She's awesome. She's really... this whole ride has been f*cking crazy."

Don't Look Up on Netflix became the second-most-watched film on the platform within 28 days of its release. Additionally, it won four Academy Awards and four Golden Globe nominations in 2022.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner - Rumors or sensationalism?

While the dating rumours between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been in the air since spring, Jennifer Lawrence's recent comments have stirred it up yet again. The news was first brought to light by an anonymous source on DeuxMoi in April 2023.

According to a source in Us Weekly the Kardashian family approves of Timmy given the gentle person he appears to be,

"He has a great sense of humour and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating."

While Jennifer Lawrence jokes about the alleged rumor, fans have to wait and see if there is anything cooking in Beverly Hills or not.

Poll : 0 votes