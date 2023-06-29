Jennifer Lawrence reveals she still does not fully understand Darren Aronofsky's Mother!

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence, in a recent interview, revealed that she still does not understand her film Mother! fully. Lawrence, during an appearance on the late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote No Hard Feelings, also disclosed that she was still confused about the film, even rating her understanding of it.

Jennifer Lawrence was asked by host Andy Cohen to rate her understanding of the 2017 Darren Aronofsky directorial on a scale of 1 to "totally confused." Lawrence responded by giving it a score close to 5, joking that she had the CliffsNotes to the film because she "was sleeping with the director," humorously labeling it as a tip for actors to better understand their films.

"I’m going to be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director so I had CliffsNotes. So…five? Or a four. But if anybody needs any tips on understanding their films, you know what to do,"she said.

Jennifer Lawrence hyperventilated so intensely during the climactic scene of Mother! that she tore her diaphragm

During an appearance on the YouTube show Hot Ones, Jennifer Lawrence was asked to confirm whether or not she had actually dislocated a rib while shooting the climactic scene of Mother!

Notably, the said scene involved her hyperventilating in an intense manner.

The No Hard Feelings star confirmed that she did hurt herself while shooting the scene and that she "tore her diaphragm" and "cracked something" in her chest, possibly her top rib which still "clicks to this day."

"I tore my diaphragm and cracked something in my chest... my diaphragm, yes, or my top rib. It still clicks to this day," she mentioned cheekily.

Jennifer Lawrence, during a Q&A session for Mother! at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival, was asked to talk about the scene that she found most difficult to shoot. The X-Men star cited the final act of the film, sharing that it "was the worst feeling she had ever had in her life." Lawrence added that she didn't know if she could do a movie that made her feel that way ever again.

"It was a scene where I woke up to a surprise and ran down the stairs. That was the worst feeling that I've ever had in my life. That was awful and I don't know if I would do a movie that made me feel that way ever again."

Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky dated for over a year

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky met during the filming of Mother!, beginning a romantic relationship after the shoot wrapped up in September 2016.

Lawrence and Aronofsky, however, avoided talking about their relationship while promoting the film a year later, only posing for pictures together at the New York premiere of the film.

The couple managed to keep their relationship discreet and away from the cameras, splitting in November 2017, just two months after Mother! was released.

While Aronofsky has been dating Russian actor Aglaya Tarasova since 2018, Jennifer Lawrence has been married to Cooke Maroney, an art gallery director, since 2019.

Produced by Protozoa Pictures, Mother! is available for streaming on Paramount+ and Apple TV.

