No Hard Feelings: How much box office money did the Jennifer Lawrence film make during the opening weekend?

Jennifer Lawrence's first release of 2023, No Hard Feelings, had a promising turnout at the box office on its debut weekend. The raunchy comedy opened on Friday, June 23, 2023, and by Sunday, its global gross stood at $24.6 million. The collection is a combination of $15.1 million on the home front and $9.5 million from other international pockets, reported Box Office Mojo. At the domestic box office, No Hard Feelings grabbed fourth place, stated Box Office Pro.

It trailed behind animated features like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Elemental, which were in the first two positions at the domestic box office, respectively. DC and Warner Bros.’ The Flash, which turned out to be a literal flash in the pan, was in third place.

Feelings and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rounded up the top five at the domestic commercial window. Asteroid City, which was the box office rival to No Hard Feelings, was in the sixth position.

Directed, co-produced, and co-written by Wes Anderson, Asteroid City is a sci-fi-laced comedy-drama that was given a limited outing in six theaters on June 16, 2023, before being given a wide berth a week later. This meant it was engaged in a head-on collision with No Hard Feelings.

No Hard Feelings performed better than projected

No Hard Feelings was projected to score $12 million domestically, that is, in the United States and Canada. Released in 3,208 cinema halls, the film instead settled for $15.1 million on its home turf, slightly overperforming the estimated collection, according to Variety.

On the first day of its release, that is, Friday, the film made $6.25 million, emerging at the top of the box office that day. As per an analysis by Boxoffice Pro, the R-rated Sony comedy has opened better than many female-led films of the genre that were released in the last 10 years.

Movies like Sisters (2015), Nobody’s Fool, Like a Boss (2020), Long Shot (2019), The Happytime Murders (2018), and Rough Night (2017) lagged behind Feelings.

On the other hand, the Jennifer Lawrence-starrer was lower than Hustlers (2019), Girls Trip (2017), Trainwreck (2015), and Bad Moms (2016). Armed with a $45 million budget (marketing and promotional costs not included), No Hard Feelings has to spin the money really hard to emerge as a profitable venture, but the start is not that bad.

Franchise Entertainment Research’s David A. Gross acknowledged that as well.

“No Hard Feelings wasn’t cheap to make at $45 million before marketing costs…That’s a big number at these box office levels,” the movie consulting firm’s executive said.

As for international moolah, Feelings clocked in $9.5 million from the 48 markets it premiered in, Variety stated, while adding that this is an encouraging foundation since “broad comedies tend to have limited overseas appeal.”

The top three overseas markets for the new film are the United Kingdom at $1.5 million, Australia at $1.3 million, and Germany at $1.1 million, according to a Boxoffice Pro report.

So apparently, even though the Gene Stupnitsky directorial received mostly average or mixed critical reviews, it did not discourage viewers to any extent. Written by John Phillips and Stupnitsky, Feelings deals with a bankrupt Uber driver, Maddie Barker (Lawrence), who accepts an unusual Craigslist advertisement to “date” an awkward 19-year-old (Andrew Barth Feldman).

All the new films mentioned in the article are running in theaters.

