“Never judge comedies off of critic scores”- Twitter defends No Hard Feelings after Jennifer Lawrence starrer debuts with 50% critics score

Jennifer Lawrence, arguably one of the best comic actresses of our generation, is back with No Hard Feelings, a new s*x comic flick directed by Gene Stupnitsky. Tipped to be one of the funniest films this year, No Hard Feelings debuted with only a 50% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, much to the surprise of most anticipating fans.

The film follows Maddie Barker (played by Jennifer Lawrence) as she tries to save herself from bankruptcy by dating a wealthy couple's introverted son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman). The synopsis for the film reads:

"Maddie, a young woman working as an Uber driver in Montauk, New York, is facing bankruptcy after her car is repossessed. She accepts an unusual Craigslist posting in which her new employers are parents who have noticed that their introverted 19-year-old son Percy is showing no interest in dating or having s*x. In exchange for a Buick Regal, Maddie agrees to become their son's "girlfriend," "date his brains out," and help him to join adult life."

This offbeat comedy has managed to be one of those films that had a hugely different impression on fans and critics.

After the critics' consensus came out on the internet, fans came forward to defend the Jennifer Lawrence film by pointing out how comedy films are prone to poor critical responses and how many of the classics also faced a non-deserving critical backlash before.

No Hard Feelings audience response hints at a comedy blockbuster

It is no secret that a poor critical reception is often the reason for a film's failure. However, this is less than true for comedy films. Many of the well-regarded comedy films and cult classics initially premiered with dissatisfying critics' scores.

This became the debate on Twitter, where fans flocked in to defend the latest Jennifer Lawrence starrer.

No Hard Feelings is set to release on June 23, 2023. The film additionally stars Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Scott MacArthur, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

