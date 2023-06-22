Jennifer Lawrence's first release of 2023, No Hard Feelings, is poised to strike $12 million at the domestic box office on its debut weekend, as per Variety, which added that the R-rated comedy will open in 3,000 cinema halls in North America. The publication analyzed that while the collection might be lukewarm, it’s not that terrible. However, considering Lawrence’s star power, a budget of $45 million, and a prime June premiere date, the opening weekend haul admittedly is also not that great.

As soon as Discussing Film disclosed the numbers, netizens mostly voiced their support for the upcoming film. One of them went a step ahead and concluded that No Hard Feelings will surely be “better than The Flash.”

Fan reacts to box office update, shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

No Hard Feelings has been in the making since September 2022 when the cameras started rolling in New York City’s Nassau County, with places like Point Lookout, Hempstead, Lawrence, and Uniondale doubling as production locations.

Upon its release, the comedy film will face a tough fight from Asteroid City. The latter, a comedy-drama directed by Wes Anderson, had a limited release on June 16 and will soon be given a wide berth on June 23.

"Will make more than that": Fans defend projected debut weekend collection of No Hard Feelings online

As per the synopsis, the upcoming s*x comedy is about:

“Maddie, a young woman working as an Uber driver in Montauk, New York, is facing bankruptcy after her car is repossessed. She accepts an unusual Craigslist posting in which her new employers are parents who have noticed that their introverted 19-year-old son Percy is showing no interest in dating or having s*x. In exchange for a Buick Regal, Maddie agrees to become their son's "girlfriend," "date his brains out," and help him to join adult life before going off to college.”

The trailers released so far toed the line of the summary and were also received well by viewers, who remarked that the film “will have legs,” and that it will collect a lot more than the projected debut weekend collection, which was revealed by the pop culture portal Discussing Film on Twitter:

As per Clutchpoints.com, No Hard Feelings will have to earn a minimum of $70 million across the globe to break even. To note, the $12 million estimated score is only for the domestic sector, so at present, the worldwide collection might seem difficult but it’s not unachievable.

Apart from Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie Barker, the Sony Pictures Releasing distributed movie also stars:

Andrew Barth Feldman as 19-year-old Percy

Matthew Broderick as Laird, Percy's father

Laura Benanti as Percy's mother

Natalie Morales as Sarah, Maddie’s friend

Scott MacArthur as Maddie’s friend

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Gary

Hasan Minhaj as Doug Khan

Kyle Mooney

No Hard Feelings, which is Lawrence’s first theatrical release as the lead in four years after Red Sparrow (2018), will hit cinema halls on Friday, June 23.

