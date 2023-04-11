Buying Beverly Hills on Netflix: Season 2 renewal receives mixed reactions from fans

Netflix's popular series Buying Beverly Hills is making its return to the platform with a brand new installment. Season 2 of the fan-favorite series has been renewed and will continue to showcase Mauricio Umansky and The Agency's journey in the real estate industry. The show was renewed for another installment owing to the tremendous success and popularity of the first season.

Buying Beverly Hills showcases a top-notch real estate business and features Mauricio Umansky's boutique brokerage firm The Agency. The businessman is considered to be one of the most popular, well-known, and reputed real estate agents in the area. The Agency itself is a very prestigious company and has proven itself to be a steadily growing establishment, making huge profits.

The Netflix series will not only show viewers glimpses of beautiful houses and properties but will also delve deep into Mauricio Umansky's strategies. It will also feature his daughters Farrah and Alexia, who are both agents in the company.

Internet left divided over Buying Beverly Hills season 2

As news about Buying Beverly Hills season 2 circulated online and was shared by Queens of Bravo on Twitter, fans instantly took to social media to express their opinions.

While some were extremely happy to have their favorite show back on screen, others weren't interested in the upcoming installment.

TVShowJunkie @junkie_show @queensofbravo Why- did anyone actually want to see this nepo baby cry and ppl b too terrifying to say anything bc they work for their father - absolute 🗑️ @queensofbravo Why- did anyone actually want to see this nepo baby cry and ppl b too terrifying to say anything bc they work for their father - absolute 🗑️

Blair @parisvbell @queensofbravo Sorry I did not like it at all, a few of his daughters need a proper education and learn how to communicate properly and professionally. @queensofbravo Sorry I did not like it at all, a few of his daughters need a proper education and learn how to communicate properly and professionally.

More about Buing Beverly Hills and what fans can expect from season 2

Mauricio Umansky is a well-known figure in the reality television industry. He is married to Kyle Richards and has appeared with her on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) several times.

While real estate shows, including Selling Sunset, Selling The OC, and more have become extremely popular, Buying Beverly Hills brings a fresh perspective as Mauricio gives viewers deeper insights into his planning and strategies. He is also accompanied by his two daughters Farrah and Alexia.

Other employees who will be seen on the show include Joey Ben-Zvi, Ben Belack, Jon Grauman, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Brandon Graves, Sonika Vaid, and Melissa Platt.

Viewers can expect incredible teamwork and interesting real estate deals. They will also witness Mauricio guiding both his daughters with his knowledge and expertise to help them gain more insight into the company and the industry.

During his interview with TODAY in November 2022, Mauricio compared Buying Beverly Hills to RHOBH.

He said:

"It's putting ourselves vulnerable to a whole (other) dynamic. I've now allowed cameras into all of my life with the exception of sleeping. So the vulnerability is there."

He also explained how Buying Beverly Hills was different from other real estate reality shows on the platform. The businessman mentioned that they showed a variety of aspects of the agency - the highs as well as the pitfalls.

He continued:

"One of the things that I think separates us is the youth that we have. Not everybody is a stellar star agent. There may be some that don't make it, (who) don't have what it takes to work at the most luxurious global real estate firm in the world."

According to a report by Deadline, Mauricio Umansky has sold houses owned by the likes of popular celebrities and legendary icons, including Michael Jackson, Prince, and Michael Jordan, among others.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards took to her Instagram stories to confirm the news and congratulate her husband, two daughters, and the production for the upcoming season. Both Alexia and Farrah have also posted pictures and glimpses from the upcoming season on their social media pages.

Buying Beverly Hills is produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios and Just Entertainment. Executive producers include Pam Healey, Will Nothacker, Brent Montgomery, Justin W. Hochberg, Liz Fine, Deanna Markoff, Adam Sher, Ed Simpson, and Luke Neslage.

