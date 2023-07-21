5 best Taylor Sheridan projects ranked ahead of Special Ops: Lioness 

Taylor Sheridan is the creator behind the much talked about series, Special Ops: Lioness. It will premiere on Paramount+ on July 23, 2023, with Zoë Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira play the lead roles. The series also features many known faces in supporting roles such as Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman.

The series focuses on a female Marine who is recruited by the CIA. She is picked to go undercover and become friends with the daughter of a billionaire who the CIA believes has ties to a terrorist organization. From the trailer, it seems like this spy thriller by Taylor Sheridan has everything to keep the audience hooked, including memorable characters, risky missions, unexpected twists and a strong narrative.

However, this is not the first Taylor Sheridan project that has been able to create a buzz. The filmmaker has worked on many notable projects in the past that has been well-received by audiences worldwide.

Ranking 5 best Taylor Sheridan projects that prove he is a man of many talents

5) Wind River (2017)

The movie was written and directed by Taylor Sheridan, seeing Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen in the lead roles. Cory Lambert (Renner) is a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Agent. When he discovers the body of an 18-year-old on Wind River Indian Reservation, FBI Special Agent Jane Banner (Olsen) arrives to investigate.

Sheridan had shared that he wrote the story to make people aware about the high number of cases related to indigenous women being r*ped and murdered, on and off reservations. The movie is well-written and executed, and the cast does a great job of keeping the audience invested in the mystery.

4) 1883 (2021)

Yellowstone by Taylor Sheridan has been more than successful in amassing a substantial fanbase. This miniseries is a prequel to Yellowstone. Viewers get to meet the post-Civil war generation of the Dutton family. They find themselves on a tiring and difficult journey that takes them from Tennessee to Montana, where they start a new life in a new place that will eventually become the Yellowstone Ranch.

It is a compelling Western drama., with the cast delivering noteworthy performances, especially Tim McGraw and Sam Elliot. The best thing about this Taylor Sheridan series is that it holds its own, which would even appeal to viewers who may not have seen Yellowstone.

3) Hell or High Water (2016)

This interesting Western crime film is written by Taylor Sheridan. The story sees Chris Pine and Ben Foster as two brothers who make plans to rob banks to earn enough money to save their family ranch. However, things get risky and dangerous when Texas Rangers, played by Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham make it their mission to track them down.

The screenplay written by Sheridan was nominated for the Oscars. The narrative is complex and intriguing, and the characters are well-defined. It has been shot beautifully and has clever dialogues to keep the viewer invested. It is one of those movies that you don't want to end.

2) Yellowstone (2018)

Directed by Taylor Sheridan, this beloved series focuses on the Dutton family, who own Yellowstone, the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. They are constantly at war with those who are looking to encroach on their land. As such, family dynamics, politics, crime, this story has it all and then some.

Story-wise, there is a lot happening, which makes it interesting enough for viewers to tune in season after season. The cast do justice to their roles, and viewers will find that they can relate to the characters on-screen. Irrespective of whether or not one is a fan of westerns or not, this series is unmissable.

1) Sicario (2015)

This is the movie that helped put Taylor Sheridan on the map. It stars Emily Blunt, who plays Kate Macer, a skilled FBI agent who is recruited by Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) to join a task force that is tasked with bringing down a powerful Mexican drug cartel.

Sheridan successfully puts together a gripping narrative complete with interesting characters that keep the audience hooked from the very beginning. As such, Sicario is dark and compelling, the perfect movie for those who enjoy gritty thrillers.

As a screenplay writer and director, Taylor Sheridan has worked on multiple projects that have been able to excite and entertain viewers. Fans of his work are hoping that Special Ops: Lioness will also live up to the expectations.