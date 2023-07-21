Where was Special Ops: Lioness shot? Filming locations of Paramount+'s thriller series explored

The eagerly awaited Paramount+ spy thriller, Special Ops: Lioness, is all set to premiere on July 23, 2023. Directed by acclaimed director Taylor Sheridan, the show follows the story of Joe and Cruz, two Marine riders who've been enlisted by the CIA for a deadly mission in an effort to suppress an impending terrorist attack. Special Ops: Lioness is based on an actual US military program that had been developed by the government after the 9/11 attacks.

The official synopsis for the series, as per Paramount+, reads:

"It follows the life of Joe while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade and Donald Westfield, enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11."

The eight-part series features a star-studded cast, with award-winning actress Zoe Saldana in the lead role, who also acts as an executive producer for the show. Saldana had most recently starred in James Gunn's blockbuster superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and managed to garner global appreciation from both viewers and critics alike.

Saldana shares the screen with numerous other acclaimed actors in the series, including Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, and Laysla De Oliveira, among others.

Special Ops: Lioness filming locations: Washington, D.C., Paris, and more

1) Maryland, USA

As per The Cinemaholic, the majority of the show was filmed in Baltimore, the largest city in Maryland. To film various sequences, both inside and outside, against appropriate backdrops, the production team chose various popular landmarks around the city. These include Baltimore City Hall, the Lafayette Monument, and the Emerson Tower, among numerous others.

However, the production crew had also traveled to several other remote locations in Maryland for some additional scenes in the show. One of the locations used for the spy thriller series is Severn, a small town in Maryland's Anne Arundel County, which is known for its beautiful spired skyline and old downtown churches.

2) Washington, D.C., USA

Several important scenes of Special Ops: Lioness were shot in Washington, D.C. Reportedly, the cast and crew of the show had spent a large amount of time in the capital city and were seen filming some significant scenes outside the Willard InterContinental Hotel at 1401 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest. Additionally, The Cinemaholic has also revealed that the surroundings of the White House will also be featured in the show.

3) Mallorca, Spain

Mallorca, the largest of Spain's Balearic Islands, also appears in additional scenes in Special Ops: Lioness. In order to film sequences for the first season of the series, several terrains in Mallorca were transformed into filming locations in January 2023 for a significant period of time.

4) Paris, France

Paris also served as a crucial filming location for the show, as The Cinemaholic reveals that many finale sequences have been filmed there. The show will feature numerous popular monuments and landmarks in Paris. Some Parisian sites that the audiences will be getting to see are the Eiffel Tower, The Louvre, the Arc de Triomphe, and the Palais Garnier, among others.

Special Ops: Lioness airs on Paramount+ on July 23, 2023.