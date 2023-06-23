Where was Through My Window: Across the Sea shot? Filming locations of Netflix's romantic drama explored

Through My Window: Across the Sea hit streaming platform Netflix on Friday, June 23, at at 12:00 am PT/3:00 am ET. The sequel to the much-loved Spanish teen romance film Through My Window, the former comes over a year after the latter was released on February 4 last year. Like the original, part two will also be led by Clara Galle as Raquel and Julio Peña as Ares.

The official synopsis, as released by Netflix, reads as:

“After a year of long-distance, Raquel and Ares reunite on a steamy beach trip. Faced with fresh flirtations and insecurities, will their love prevail?”

Galle and Peña aside, the new romantic film also stars Hugo Arbues as Apolo Hidalgo, Eric Masip as Artemis Hidalgo, Natalia Azahara as Daniela, Guillermo Lasheras as Yoshi, Emilia Lazo as Claudia, Pilar Castro as Rosa Maria, and Rachel Lascar as Sofia Hidalgo.

Featuring a runtime of 1 hour 51 minutes, Through My Window: Across the Sea started rolling in April 2022, with the team calling it a wrap some months later in July.

Numerous beaches of Catalonia get featured in Through My Window: Across the Sea

The cast and crew set up camp in Catalonia, which is an autonomous community of Spain, throughout their filming schedule. Reports state that Barcelona, which is the capital city of Catalonia, served as the primary shooting location for the fresh launch.

The region of Catalonia, which is located in northeastern Spain, is noted for its vibrant beach resorts of Costa Brava and Pyrenees Mountains. Since the film is about a beach vacation, Costa Brava’s coastal strip has been lensed in abundantly by the team.

The numerous beaches that dot the region, including Port Bou Beach, Grau Beach, the Large Beach of Pals, the Beach of Torre Valentina, the Cove El Cau, Coves Vallpresona, and Cove Tavallera also get featured in Netflix's Spanish teen romance.

Barcelona, on the other hand, is a mix of historic structures, beaches, museums, and several colorful outdoor mosaics. Some of the famous landmarks are Basilica Sagrada Familia, Park Güell, Casa Batlló, Cathedral of Barcelona, and Picasso Museum.

Others like Las Ramblas, Barceloneta Beach, and Mercat de la Boqueria further make the Spanish city one of the sought-after vacation spots. Since Barcelona was the main production location for Through My Window: Across the Sea, all these sites may get footage in the film.

Through My Window: Across the Sea is one of the two sequels that Netflix announced in February last year, right after Through My Window premiered. The trilogy, based on Ariana Godoy’s novels, won’t reportedly be following her novels to the T. As per Netflix, they will be on “unpublished stories.”

Named The Hidalgo Trilogy, the three books are respectively titled Through My Window, Through You (that came out on November 2021), and Through the Rain (2022). Even though the second book focuses on Artemis, the eldest Hidalgo son, Through My Window: Across the Sea will continue to train its focus on Ares and Raquel’s tumultuous and passionate relationship.

Viewers will see the two trying to make their relationship work despite the miles between them. The long-distance happened when Ares went to Stockholm University to study medicine.

For Through My Window: Across the Sea, Godoy returns as the screenwriter and Marçal Forés is at the helm this time as well.

Both Through My Window and Across the Sea are streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes