Through My Window: Across the Sea full cast list

Through My Window: Across the Sea is a brand new sequel to the popular 2022 Spanish romantic movie, Through My Window. The teen-drama sequel film makes its arrival exclusively on Netflix this Friday, June 23, 2023. Eduard Sola and Ariana Godoy have acted as writers of the film, and it has been directed by Marçal Forés.

Through My Window: Across the Sea will continue with the romantic saga of Raquel and Ares. In the sequel, the lead pair will be seen reuniting after enduring a difficult long-distance relationship for quite some time.

The official synopsis for the movie, given by the streaming platform, reads as follows:

"Ares went to study medicine in Stockholm and Raquel followed her dream of becoming a writer while they maintained a long-distance relationship that has not been easy for either of them. The summer is finally here and the long-awaited reunion. Will the distance be a problem for their relationship?"

The lead cast list for the movie includes Clara Galle, Julio Peña, Pilar Castro, and Eric Masip, among others.

The 4 lead cast members for Netflix's Through My Window: Across the Sea

1) Clara Galle as Raquel

Popular Spanish model and actress Clara Galle will reprise her fan-favorite role as Raquel Mendoza in the new sequel to Through My Window. The 21-year-old young actress rose to fame after playing the character Raquel Mendoza in the 2022 Netflix teen romance movie.

Clara Galle is also known for playing the recurring role of Eva Merino in the 2022 Amazon Prime Video series, The Boarding School: Las Cumbres' season 2. Other than that, she has also been a part of a music video for popular Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra's song Tacones Rojos.

2) Julio Peña as Ares

The highly talented Spanish singer and actor Julio Peña has reprised his lead character Ares in the sequel movie, Through My Window: Across the Sea.

The actor is best known for his portrayal of the role of Guillermo Sancristán in the 2021 TV series Acacias 38, Manuel Gutiérrez Quemola in the 2019 TV show BIA, and Manuel "El Puma" in Disney Plus' BIA: Un mundo al revés.

Julio Peña will also be seen in the lead cast of the upcoming spin-off series to the highly popular series Money Heist. The upcoming Netflix spin-off series has been titled Berlín, where Peña will play the significant role of Roi.

3) Pilar Castro as Rosa María

The critically acclaimed Spanish actress Pilar Castro will be seen reprising her significant role as Rosa María in the new Netflix movie.

The actress is best known for being part of some notable movies, including Historias del Kronen, Taxi, Segunda piel, Días de fútbol, La suerte dormida, El asombroso mundo de Borjamari y Pocholo, Advantages of Travelling by Train, Love at First Kiss and Official Competition, among others.

Apart from movies, Pilar Castro has also been a part of several other well-known TV series, entailing Al salir de clase, Calle nueva, Someone Has To Die, Los Serrano and several others.

4) Eric Masip as Artemis

The well-known Spanish actor Eric Masip will also be seen reprising his pivotal role as Artemis in the Netflix movie Through My Window: Across the Sea.

Apart from his role as Artemis, the actor is best known for portraying the character Bruno Costa in the TV series Alba, Tomas in the TV series Veneno, Linus in the movie Little Titi and the Aliens and Marcus in the film Sweet Home.

Eric Masip has also been a part of a few other noteworthy movies and TV shows, including Menu for Two, Summer Camp, Caronte, Elite, Quimera, Fugitiva, Amar en tiempos revueltos and a few more.

Other cast members for Through My Window: Across the Sea include:

Guillermo Lasheras as Yoshi

Natalia Azahara as Daniela

Hugo Arbues as Apolo

Emilia Lazo as Claudia

Andrea Chaparro as Vera

Ivan Lapadula as Gregory

Carla Tous as Anna

Don't forget to catch Through My Window: Across the Sea, which airs on Netflix on Friday, June 23, 2023.

