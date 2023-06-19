Through My Window: Across the Sea - Cast list and characters explored

Through My Window: Across the Sea is all set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, June 23, 2023. The film is a sequel to the popular Spanish flick, Through My Window, which premiered on Netflix in 2022. The movie will continue the fascinating love story of Raquel and Ares. Here's the official synopsis of the flick, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''Ares went to study medicine in Stockholm, and Raquel followed her dream of becoming a writer while they maintained a long-distance relationship that has not been easy for either of them. The summer is finally here and the long-awaited reunion. Will the distance be a problem for their relationship?''

Through My Window: Across the Sea features Clara Galle and Julio Peña in the lead roles, along with various others playing crucial supporting characters. The film is directed by Marçal Forés and written by Ariana Godoy and Eduard Sola.

Netflix's Through My Window: Across the Sea cast list: Clara Galle and others to star in the romantic drama

1) Clara Galle as Raquel

Clara Galle plays one of the lead roles as Raquel in Netflix's Through My Window: Across the Sea. Raquel is an ambitious woman who wants to become a writer. She's madly in love with Ares, but their relationship has several challenges, distance being one of them.

Clara Galle looks brilliant in the film's preview, as she perfectly portrays her character's liveliness and charm with remarkable ease. She'd also received high praise from critics and viewers for her performance in the original film. She's previously starred in The Boarding School: Las Cumbres, wherein she played the role of Eva.

2) Julio Peña as Ares Hidalgo

Julio Peña essays the character of Ares in the new Netflix romantic drama film. Ares is studying medicine in Sweden. He's in love with Raquel, but just like her, he's concerned about their long-distance relationship. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out for the couple in the sequel, as the much-awaited summer vacation is finally here.

Julio has received high praise for his performance in the first film. Based on the trailer for the sequel, he looks in terrific form, promising to deliver another memorable performance in the movie. His other notable acting credits include BIA: An Upside Down World and BIA.

3) Hugo Arbues as Apolo Hidaglo

Hugo Arbues dons the role of Apolo Hidaglo in Through My Window: Across the Sea. He was also a part of the original film and played a key role in the story. Viewers can also expect him to play a crucial role in the upcoming sequel. Hugo Arbues is known for his appearances in Madres: amor y vida, Cathedral of the Sea, La Vieja, and many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, Through My Window: Across the Sea also features various others essaying pivotal supporting characters. These include:

Eric Masip as Artemis Hidalgo

Rachel Lascar as Sofia Hidalgo

Natalia Azahara as Daniela

Emilia Lazo as Claudia

Guillermo Lasheras as Yoshi

Carla Tous

Ivan Lapadula

Based on the trailer, fans can expect another dramatic movie that will provide closure to the lead couple's complicated love story.

Don't miss Through My Window: Across the Sea on Netflix on Friday, June 23, 2023.

