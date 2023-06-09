Special Ops: Lioness - Cast list and characters explored

In the captivating world of Special Ops: Lioness, viewers will find an electrifying world of espionage. The Paramount Plus original series, set to premiere on July 23, 2023, promises to unravel the thrilling tale of the real-life CIA program, Lioness. Unfolding through the eyes of a passionate young Marine, Cruz Manuelos, the narrative dives into the dangerous mission to dismantle a terrorist organization from the inside

Special Ops: Lioness will showcase a rich tapestry of intrigue, danger, and courage. The series is a testament to Taylor Sheridan's creative versatility, marking a new direction for the acclaimed creator. The story will undergo an exploration of the perilous balance between duty, sacrifice, and survival.

Unfurling intrigue and suspense of Special Ops: Lioness: Cast and characters explored

1) Zoe Saldana as Joe

Zoe Saldana will play the character of Joe, who is the station chief of the Lioness program and is responsible for training, managing, and leading the female undercover operatives. Saldana is known for her roles in Avatar: The Way of Water and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most recently in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

She will infuse her character with a blend of toughness and vulnerability as she navigates the world of espionage and balances her personal and professional life during the war on terror.

2) Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade

Nicole Kidman will reprise her role as Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA's senior supervisor who juggles her work in the intelligence community, her home life, and her role as a mentor to a young recruit.

Kidman, an Oscar winner for The Hours and acclaimed for her roles in Moulin Rouge!, Cold Mountain, Being the Ricardos, and The Northman, as well as TV series such as Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, brings a depth of experience and gravitas to her role in the series

3) Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos

Laysla De Oliveira will take on the role of Cruz Manuelos, a passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.

Known for her appearance in the Netflix series Locke & Key, De Oliveira adds a fresh dynamic to the high-stakes world of Special Ops: Lioness

4) Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins

Morgan Freeman, an Oscar-winning actor, will take on his role as Edwin Mullins, the US Secretary of State. With his seasoned acting abilities, Freeman will definitely be a fascinating presence in the series.

The supporting cast comprises notable actors such as Michael Kelly, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur, and Jonah Wharton, each adding a unique dimension to the narrative.

Special Ops: Lioness is helmed by Taylor Sheridan, who is known for his stellar work in Yellowstone, along with its prequels 1883, 1923, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown. With the new series on the tail, Sheridan will push the envelope higher for the spy genre. As for the producers, the series is produced by Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana jointly.

Special Ops: Lioness is slated for its release on Sunday, July 23, 2023. This Paramount Plus original is setting itself up to be a gripping ride with a powerhouse cast, an intriguing plot, and a host of complex characters that are sure to leave audiences enthralled. Tune in for an exhilarating journey into the world of espionage.

