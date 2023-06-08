When will Taylor Sheridan’s Special Ops: Lioness premeire on Paramount+? Release date, trailer, and more

Reeling from his success of Yellowstone and its spinoffs, Taylor Sheridan is all set to return with Special Ops: Lioness, a new spy thriller series from the veteran creator. While speculations about the show surrounded the air for quite some time, it has been confirmed on June 8 that Taylor Sheridan's upcoming project will debut on July 23, 2023, on Paramount+.

Alongside the announcement, Paramount also released a trailer for the show, which stars Avatar alumni Zoe Saldaña in the central role. The series will also star other big names like Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman, among others. According to reports, this series is inspired by an actual US military program, which was deeply linked to the 9/11 incident.

An official synopsis for Special Ops: Lioness has also been released by the network. However, many details, like the episode count and air format, have not been revealed by Paramount+ yet.

Special Ops: Lioness trailer - A complicated plot of counter-terrorism

Even if one had no idea about the plot of Special Ops: Lioness, the trailer does quite a good job of covering almost all the crucial aspects necessary to understand the plot. The central story revolves around Zoe Saldana's Joe, who spearheads a complex CIA mission, which involves placing operatives close to the wives and daughters of high-value targets and then eliminating the targets. However, complex missions like these come with a hefty price and sufficient risks.

The synopsis for the show, as released by Paramount+, reads:

"It follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11."

The series stars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, and Hannah Love Lanie, alongside the big names mentioned earlier.

Special Ops: Lioness is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat.

More about the creator, Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan is currently one of the most recognizable names across the film and television world. Starting his career as an actor, Sheridan progressed dynamically in the world of entertainment over the early 2010s. In his acting career, Sheridan has been best known for his portrayals of portrayed David Hale in the FX television series Sons of Anarchy and Danny Boyd in Veronica Mars.

His first film as a screenwriter was Sicario, directed by Denis Villeneuve, which was received very well by fans. He has also directed several films, like Wind River. Continuing on the upward curve, which saw Taylor Sheridan becoming one of the most renowned screenwriters and directors in Hollywood, he created Yellowstone in 2017, which has since then become synonymous with Sheridan's name. He also created the following spinoffs to Yellowstone, among other shows like Tulsa King.

Sheridan's work will be on full display when Special Ops: Lioness premieres on Paramount+ on July 23, 2023.

