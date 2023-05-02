4 popular Zoe Saldana movies outside of the MCU

For more than two decades, Zoe Saldana has been a well-known figure in Hollywood, making a lasting impression on the entertainment business with her dazzling acting abilities and charming persona. She has starred in a variety of films, including action, science fiction, drama, and comedies, and has won praise from critics for her work.

Zoe Saldana is not only known for her outstanding performance as Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy Franchise, but she has also had a notable impact on Hollywood with her stunning performances in several other hit movies such as The Adam Project, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Nina, The Book of Life, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, among others.

Saldana was the first actress ever to play two different female characters in two different movies that grossed over $2 billion at the box office. One of those movies was Avengers: Endgame in the role she's most well-known for, Gamora. You may find out more about the other movie as you read along and discover some of her most popular movies.

Watch these 4 popular Zoe Saldana movies outside the MCU while in anticipation for her return as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

1) The Terminal (2004)

Steven Spielberg's comedy-drama The Terminal stars Zoe Saldana as Dolores Torres, a customs agent at JFK airport. Tom Hanks plays Viktor Navorski in the film, an Eastern European man whose country undergoes a political revolution and renders his passport useless, forcing him to reside in the airport terminal. The film also features the likes of stars such as Catherine Zeta-Jones, Diego Luna, and Stanley Tucci.

Despite having a minor role in The Terminal, Zoe Saldana's performance as Dolores Torres was quite noteworthy. She portrayed her character as a fair-minded yet rigorous customs official who develops empathy for Viktor's predicament. Her brief appearance in the movie contributed to its overall appeal and humorous sequences. The film was a huge success and is remembered by fans even today.

2) Avatar (2009)

Avatar is one of the most successful movies of all time, grossing over $2.7 billion globally. This is another movie that earned Zoe Saldana her record of being the only actress to play two different female characters in two different movies that grossed over $2 billion at the box office.

Directed by James Cameron, the movie features Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, a member of the Na'vi tribe on the planet Pandora. The movie is a science-fiction adventure that involves a group of humans visiting Pandora in search of a valuable mineral called unobtanium.

With her superb acting abilities, Zoe Saldana brought Neytiri to life in her role in Avatar. Neytiri is depicted in the film as a powerful warrior who has an intimate connection with her world, her clan, and her people.

3) Star Trek (2009)

Director J.J. Abrams' science fiction film Star Trek stars Zoe Saldana as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura. The film, a reboot of the Star Trek series, chronicles the exploits of the USS Enterprise crew as they fight a Romulan from the future who is out for Spock's blood.

Both fans and critics lauded Zoe Saldana's performance as Lieutenant Nyota Uhura. She depicted her persona as an intelligent, powerful, and self-assured officer who loves space exploration.

The actress was invited to reprise her role in the film's sequels, Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) and Star Trek Beyond (2016), because of how well she performed in the original film. The triumph of the Star Trek reboot and the resurgence of the franchise for a new generation of fans were both aided by Saldana's portrayal of Lieutenant Nyota Uhura.

4) Colombiana (2011)

In the 2011 thriller movie Colombiana, directed by Olivier Megaton, Zoe Saldana plays Cataleya Restrepo, a young lady who seeks retribution from those who murdered her parents when she was a kid. The film recounts Cataleya's journey as an assassin as she hunts those responsible for the deaths of her family.

Saldana's performance as Cataleya Restrepo in Colombiana was impressive and dramatic. She portrayed Cataleya as a fierce, tenacious, and driven woman who would do anything to achieve her goals.

Critics lauded her for her performance and referred to her as the movie's "heart and soul" in their reviews. Zoe Saldana's performance in Colombiana demonstrated her range as an actress and solidified her place among the best in Hollywood.

With her outstanding performances in a number of well-known films outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Saldana has had a huge impact on the film industry. She has demonstrated her acting talent in a variety of roles and genres, from that of the powerful warrior Neytiri in Avatar to that of the tenacious and resolute Cataleya Restrepo in Colombiana.

Her performances in films like Star Trek and The Terminal contributed to their allure and increased viewers' enjoyment of them. Saldana's success in the film industry is evidence of her talent and commitment to her profession.

