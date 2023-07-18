Who is Laysla de Oliveira? All about the Special Ops: Lioness star ahead of the premiere 

Special Ops: Lioness is a highly arresting and brand new spy thriller series that is all set to make its debut exclusively on Paramount+, on July 23, 2023. Taylor Sheridan has acted as the creator of the upcoming series. The series will chronicle the story of a female Marine, who has been assigned the pivotal task of befriending a suspected terrorist's daughter, while the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency is surveilling the suspect.

Laysla De Oliveira will play the pivotal role of Cruz Manuelos in Paramount+'s Special Ops: Lioness. The star-studded cast of the series includes Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, and other notable Hollywood names. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Laysla De Oliveira said while talking about working in the new spy-thriller show:

"I don’t know if it’s hit me yet. I sometimes wake up and I look at my fiancé and I’m like ‘did you know? I worked with Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman."

Ever since the audience saw De Oliveira in the official trailer for Special Ops: Lioness, they have been quite curious to learn all about the actress. So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about the Canadian actress and her filmography before the series arrives on Paramount+.

Learn all about the Special Ops: Lioness actress Laysla De Oliveira and her body of work

Laysla De Oliveira is a highly talented 31-year-old Canadian, who was born to a Brazilian family in Toronto, Ontario. The actress is best known for playing the intriguing role of Echo/Dodge in the popular 2020 Netflix series Locke & Key.

Apart from that, De Oliveira is also well-known for her portrayal of the character Paula Ferreira in the 2016 movie An American Girl: Lea to the Rescue, Veronica in the 2019 movie Guest of Honour, Becky DeMuth in another 2019 movie In the Tall Grass and Sibila in the 2021 movie Needle in a Timestack.

The Canadian actress has also been a part of a few other noteworthy films and short films, including Onto Us, Acquainted, Business Ethics, Jalen Vs. Everybody, One by One and Code 8. Besides movies, Laysla De Oliveira has also been a part of a few other TV series, entailing Covert Affairs, Nikita, Gothica, iZombie and The Gifted.

It will be quite interesting to see the actress taking up the crucial role of Cruz Manuelos in Special Ops: Lioness. In the ET Canada interview, the actress opened up about her role in the series. She said:

"I call this job the gift that keeps on giving. Not only did I get to explore such a beautifully dynamic, written character by Taylor Sheridan, that is every actor’s dream, I got to do it with my idols, and I feel like I got paid to take a master class and they were all so lovely, so encouraging and really cheered me on. I just feel so incredibly lucky to be here."

Apart from Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, Zoe Saldaña as Joe, Morgan Freeman as Edwin Mullins and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade, the cast members for Special Ops: Lioness also include:

Dave Annable as Neil

LaMonica Garrett as Two Cups

Jill Wagner as Bobby

James Jordan as Tucker

Jonah Wharton as Tex

Austin Hébert as Randy

Hannah Love Lanier as Kate

Ray Corasani as Ehsan

Michael Kelly as Byron Westfield

Sam Asghari as Kamal

Adam Budron as Sami

Carla Mansour as Malika

Martin Donovan as Errol Meade

Don't forget to watch Special Ops: Lioness, which will arrive on July 23, 2023, on Paramout+.