What happened to Morgan Freeman? Health explored as actor pulls out of UK trip

Morgan Freeman will be appearing in a spy thriller series titled Special Ops: Lioness, which is scheduled to be released on Paramount+. While the show's promotions have been ongoing, Freeman could not make it to a press trip this week as he was suffering from a contagious infection.

Freeman was also absent from the BBC series, The One Show, for the same reason. While speaking to MailOnline, Freeman stated:

"Morgan has a fever and his doctor felt he had a contagious infection, so he canceled his trip. He is fine now."

The first two episodes of Taylor Sheridan's Special Ops: Lioness are scheduled to premiere on July 23, 2023. The main premise focuses on a female Marine who has to befriend the daughter of a suspected terrorist who is currently under the surveillance of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency.

Zoe Saldana plays the lead role alongside Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Sam Asghari, and others. Talking about Freeman, he will portray Edwin Mullins, the US Secretary of State.

Morgan Freeman's health has been affected due to fibromyalgia

Morgan Freeman met with an accident which broke his bones (Image via Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

Morgan Freeman was in an accident at the age of 71 while driving his car. The car flipped and rolled, and he was immediately taken to the hospital by air transport. It was followed by surgery that was able to save him.

The accident left him with broken bones, and there was nerve damage on his left hand. He had to undergo a lot of pain, and according to journalist Tom Chiarella, he hurt his left shoulder while walking. Tom added that as he gets off his couch, he "missteps in a damp meadow."

Freeman later revealed that the reason for the pain was fibromyalgia. He has been wearing a glove on his left hand so that the blood cannot accumulate in his damaged appendage. During his appearance at an event in London, Morgan addressed his problem and stated:

"I suffered nerve damage and it hasn't got better. I can't move it. If you don't move your hand, it will swell up. Do you know you move your hand about a million times a day?"

Mayo Clinic states that fibromyalgia can be determined by musculoskeletal pain alongside fatigue, sleep, memory, and mood issues. It leads to an increase in painful sensations by having an impact on how the brain and spinal cord process painful and non-painful signals. It can be caused due to genetics, infections, or physical and emotional events.

Morgan Freeman has two more films in the lineup of his upcoming projects

Morgan Freeman will portray Anton Burrell in the science fiction thriller film 57 Seconds. The film's release date has not been confirmed, but it is directed by Rusty Cunfieff. Apart from Freeman, it will also feature Josh Hutcherson in the lead role.

Freeman will then appear as Kendrick Ryker in Gunner, which features Liam Hemsworth in the lead role. The film is helmed by Dimitri Logothetis, and a release date has yet to be officially announced.

Poll : 0 votes