Is Quincy Jones okay? Health issues explored amid recent hospitalization

On June 17, 2023, Quincy Jones was transported to the hospital due to a medical issue. According to his representative, the hospitalization happened because of a "bad reaction" towards something he consumed, following which, a call was immediately made to 911.

Paramedics arrived at Jones' Los Angeles-based residence and he was taken to the emergency room. People revealed that Jones did not lose consciousness and was later discharged from the hospital after being cleared by the doctors.

Jones is on his way to recovery and his team is yet to address the health issue publicly.

Sumner @renmusb1 Quincy Jones rushed to hospital after ‘medical emergency’. The multi-Grammy Award winner, 90, had a “bad reaction to some food he ate,” his rep told TMZ Sunday. Rep noted that he never lost consciousness, was in “great spirits” by the time he was given the all-clear by doctors. Quincy Jones rushed to hospital after ‘medical emergency’. The multi-Grammy Award winner, 90, had a “bad reaction to some food he ate,” his rep told TMZ Sunday. Rep noted that he never lost consciousness, was in “great spirits” by the time he was given the all-clear by doctors.👍 https://t.co/Ci1b2mz01F

Quincy Jones was diagnosed with brain aneurysm many years ago

Quincy Jones was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm in 1974, following which he had to undergo two operations. He even addressed the aneurysm in a Facebook post on June 26, 2018, saying that the operation happened for around 7.5 hours.

He added that a second operation was conducted because the doctors found a second aneurysm as well.

Quincy Jones was diagnosed with brain aneurysm in 1974 (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jones mentioned that he did not have any expectations for recovery and a memorial service was planned for him at The Shrine in LA. Stating that he also attended the funeral, he continued:

"Man, everyone was there…Sidney Poitier, Sarah Vaughan, you name it. It was special to see so many people there to celebrate what would've been my 41 years of life, but to now be in London getting ready for my 85th birthday celebration concert tomorrow at The O2 is absolutely unbelievable."

He wrote that according to the doctors, he can never play trumpet due to the metal implants but he worked on other projects. He worked on songs like Thriller, The Color Purple, and more, and he was excited to perform at the concert the next day, since only one among 100 survives in a brain aneurysm.

While speaking to Oprah Winfrey in 2001, Quincy was asked what he learned from the entire experience.

"You have to tell the people you care about how much you care about them," he said in response.

Meanwhile, his recent hospitalization was not his first time. He was also hospitalized in 2015 when he suffered chest pain and breathing issues. However, Quincy's representative at the time confirmed that he was out of danger.

Quincy Jones' documentary based on Montreux Jazz Festival premiered on BBC Four

Quincy Jones is the executive producer of a documentary series, titled They All Came Out To Montreux, and it premiered on BBC Four on Friday. The series is based on the Montreux Jazz Festival and it is helmed by Oliver Murray.

The documentary includes statements and performances from legendary stars like Aretha Franklin, Keith Richards and others. Jones said that the documentary emphasizes on how the Montreux Jazz Festival gained recognition as the Rolls Royce of music festivals.

Quincy has released 16 albums in his musical career and has worked on the soundtracks of films like Sandy Wexler, Jay Sebring….Cutting to the Truth, Fantasia 2000, and more.

Poll : 0 votes