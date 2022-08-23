Nicole Kidman diet and exercise routine explored as actress leaves fans in awe with Perfect magazine photoshoot

Australian actress Nicole Kidman wowed her fans with her incredible physique in the latest cover shoot for Perfect Magazine.

On August 23, the 55-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot done by Malaysian-Chinese photographer Zhong Lin, where she can be seen flaunting her tonned body for the magazine's third issue.

Another post shows the Moulin Rouge! actress, flexing her biceps while wearing a Diesel outfit and donning a copper-colored wig.

The magazine, which was founded by stylist Katie Grand in 2020, has hailed Kidman as its first winner of the Icon award, an initiative to credit people who are “shaping contemporary culture.”

Nicole Kidman's latest photoshoot leaves fans awestruck

The mother-of-four looked half her age in the latest series of photos shared by her, and fans were amazed to see the pictures from her photoshoot. Here is how they responded:

susan @kmchett nicole kidman's perfect magazine photoshoot is the death of me nicole kidman's perfect magazine photoshoot is the death of me https://t.co/12BW1t5YoY

Stephen 🤷‍♂️ @stephenmcgarv nicole kidman perfect magazine photo shoot nicole kidman perfect magazine photo shoot https://t.co/GFrXtz9BXh

The actress' wonderful physique led fans to wonder how she managed to stay in shape despite her busy routine.

Nicole Kidman's diet and exercise explored

Nicole Kidman follows a "80/20" healthy diet to maintain her figure while transitioning through various film roles. In fact, while speaking to the Los Angeles Times in 2014, the actress revealed that she is not strict with her diet at all but eats everything in moderation.

Then, in an interview with Women's Magazine, she revealed the secret to her figure and how at the same time she indulges in every food that she likes. The actress said:

"It's walking a path that's ultimately 80 percent health, 20 percent… sometimes it falls to 70 percent. But that's why I think you have things like natural health remedies – you find out what works for you. And I do a lot and I have a lot of energy."

The Australian native's favorite foods are mostly from her homeland. According to fitness expert Rachel Attard's website, when she is in Australia, Kidman enjoys fresh dairy, eggs, and fruits from a farm owned by the actress and her husband, Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman does not have a fixed lunch menu, but the site reports that one of her go-to meals is a salad made from Australian produce, which is a roasted-root vegetable salad with persimmons. The recipe comprises:

Rutabagas

Parsnips

Turnips

Carrots

Olive oil, white wine, and white vinegar

Fuyu persimmons

Frisée

Pomegranate seeds

Seasoning, including thyme and black pepper

Nicole Kidman is also a big seafood eater, as per a 2017 Food & Wine magazine article. She enjoys having a variety of tiger prawns, lobsters, Sydney rock oysters, and mud crabs. Her favorite dish to pair with seafood is spaghetti alle vongole with green beans on the side. Kidman also likes to eat an iconic Australian dish called sausage sizzle.

As for her workout routine, just like her diet, Nicole likes to do a variation of exercises to keep her figure tonned.

She comes from a family of marathon-runners, which has made her realize the importance of staying active.

When she is in the US, Nicole Kidman likes to take morning walks and runs, while in Australia, she switches this routine with swimming in the ocean. Moreover, she takes spinning classes with her husband and kids and also loves to play tennis and do yoga.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das