Explained: Why Yellowstone may end with season 5

The modern-day neo-western masterpiece Yellowstone may be coming to an end with season 5, according to Deadline. This is due to disputes with show lead Kevin Costner, who portrays the stern patriarch of the Dutton family, John Dutton.

Yellowstone is currently in its fifth season, with the first part already out. Just like part 1, the second part of the season will also have eight episodes and is scheduled to be released later this year.

Costner's John Dutton is crucial to the show's plot since he is the glue that binds together the complicated family, and Yellowstone without him would lose its edge, becoming just like any other neo-western series. However, given that the show's filming schedule is clashing with Costner's own schedule, the future of the series looks weak.

Yellowstone might get a new spinoff with Matthew McConaughey as lead

There is a high probability that viewers are going to see the end of Kevin Costner's run on the show since he is unable to provide time for its filming.

On February 6, Deadline reported that out of the initially agreed upon 65 days of filming for the first part of season 5, Costner only wanted to shoot for 50 days.

But what's even more worrying is that the entire second part of the season is pending and Costner is willing to spend just a week shooting.

The Golden Globes winner has been busy with Horizon, a multi-part western epic which he co-wrote with Jon Baird.

lou 🧜🏼‍♀️🌋 @sapphicemisue what a casting for the new saga "Horizon" in four film of Kevin Costner,

starting by Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Ella Hunt, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda what a casting for the new saga "Horizon" in four film of Kevin Costner,starting by Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Ella Hunt, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda https://t.co/KEYSpkdR16

Meanwhile, there have been talks to cast Oscar recipient Matthew McConaughey in a Yellowstone spinoff. The hit show has already received some stellar spinoffs like 1883 and 1923. 1883 concluded with one season and 1923 is currently releasing episodes on Paramount+ on a weekly basis.

A Paramount Network spokesperson told Deadline,

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner."

Furthermore, the filming of Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo and Dennis Quaid has already begun and there are even plans to make a show about the 6666 ranch.

There hasn't been any comment from Costner or McConaughey's reps.

What is Yellowstone about?

From the brilliant minds of Taylor Sheridan and John Linson comes Yellowstone, a neo-Western drama television series that follows the infamous Dutton family hailing from the state of Montana. The family has owned the gigantic ranch for more than a century, even before Montana was declared a state.

It is currently owned by John Dutton III, who lives there with his family. The titular ranch is constantly at threat from neighboring ranchers, native American takeovers, and multi-national corporate interference.

The official synopsis of the show, according to Paramount, reads:

"Amid shifting alliances and a growing list of enemies, the Dutton family's legacy is jeopardized like never before, and retribution is certain."

Executive producers of the show include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, and David C. Glasser, with music helmed by Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian.

Poll : 0 votes