GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games acquires licensed songs for their projects: Report

Rockstar Games has reportedly purchased licenses for a few songs for an upcoming project, most likely GTA 6. According to an X user named Matheusvictorbr- (X/@Matheusbr9895_), the American gaming studio has licensed 11 songs. Although the user did not mention Grand Theft Auto 6 directly, they stated the songs were for a game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

It is important to note that neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, has confirmed the report. Therefore, this remains a rumor for the time being.

Rockstar Games reportedly acquires licenses for several songs before GTA 6’s release

On January 22, 2024, Matheusvictorbr- shared the above image on X, disclosing the songs acquired by Rockstar Games. While the original post was in Portuguese, the English translation reads as follows:

“Rockstar Games probably acquired a license to use these songs below in their projects. In short - by sources, this list coming… #GTA”

According to Matheusvictorbr-, these are the songs that have been licensed:

Come Undone - Duran Duran

The Promise - When in Rome

Private Eyes - Daryl Hall & John Oates

Save Your Tears - The Weekend

Hold Me Now - Thompson Twins

If You Leave (Remastered 2019) - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

Strangelove - Depeche Mode

Late Night Talking - Harry Styles

Bette Davis Eyes - Kim Carnes

Shattered Dreams - Johnny Hates Jazz

Malibu - Hole

Rockstar Games usually collaborates with many artists or acquires licenses for their songs to use in their titles. This music is usually played through in-game radio stations or during missions. Recently, T-Pain revealed a collaboration with Rockstar Games for GTA 6’s music.

A popular YouTuber named SanInPlay (X/@DjSan_) also previously claimed that the American producer Timbaland would be a part of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. However, the studio remains silent on both matters to date.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been in development for over a decade, and Rockstar Games plans to release it in 2025. In September 2022, teapotuberhacker, an infamous leaker, disclosed that the studio had spent over $2 billion developing the game. This made fans curious about what Rockstar has been cooking for years and what GTA 6 will look like.

