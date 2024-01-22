GTA
  GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games acquires licensed songs for their projects: Report

GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games acquires licensed songs for their projects: Report

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Jan 22, 2024 06:10 GMT
Rockstar Games is acquiring song licenses for the upcoming GTA game (Image via Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games is acquiring song licenses for the upcoming GTA game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has reportedly purchased licenses for a few songs for an upcoming project, most likely GTA 6. According to an X user named Matheusvictorbr- (X/@Matheusbr9895_), the American gaming studio has licensed 11 songs. Although the user did not mention Grand Theft Auto 6 directly, they stated the songs were for a game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

It is important to note that neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive, its parent company, has confirmed the report. Therefore, this remains a rumor for the time being.

Rockstar Games reportedly acquires licenses for several songs before GTA 6’s release

On January 22, 2024, Matheusvictorbr- shared the above image on X, disclosing the songs acquired by Rockstar Games. While the original post was in Portuguese, the English translation reads as follows:

“Rockstar Games probably acquired a license to use these songs below in their projects. In short - by sources, this list coming… #GTA”

According to Matheusvictorbr-, these are the songs that have been licensed:

  • Come Undone - Duran Duran
  • The Promise - When in Rome
  • Private Eyes - Daryl Hall & John Oates
  • Save Your Tears - The Weekend
  • Hold Me Now - Thompson Twins
  • If You Leave (Remastered 2019) - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
  • Strangelove - Depeche Mode
  • Late Night Talking - Harry Styles
  • Bette Davis Eyes - Kim Carnes
  • Shattered Dreams - Johnny Hates Jazz
  • Malibu - Hole

Rockstar Games usually collaborates with many artists or acquires licenses for their songs to use in their titles. This music is usually played through in-game radio stations or during missions. Recently, T-Pain revealed a collaboration with Rockstar Games for GTA 6’s music.

A popular YouTuber named SanInPlay (X/@DjSan_) also previously claimed that the American producer Timbaland would be a part of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. However, the studio remains silent on both matters to date.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been in development for over a decade, and Rockstar Games plans to release it in 2025. In September 2022, teapotuberhacker, an infamous leaker, disclosed that the studio had spent over $2 billion developing the game. This made fans curious about what Rockstar has been cooking for years and what GTA 6 will look like.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
