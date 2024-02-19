Weekly Music Radar: A recap of all major releases that broke the internet this week, February 10-18

Since Vultures 1 dropped on February 9, there have been many notable releases these past nine days of the month, from highly anticipated albums to surprise singles.

Weekly Music Radar (WMR) will highlight 10 of the most unique albums and songs that were recently dropped by musicians across genres like Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, and more. It will include a range of projects, right from Yeat's highly anticipated album 2093 to Jennifer Lopez's semi-autobiographical project This Is Me... Now.

Here is a list of records that made it onto Weekly Music Radar's top picks since February 10, 2024:

1. Nu King (Jason Derulo) - R&B album release

The 27-track album dropped on February 16 on all streaming platforms via Derulo Inc., under an exclusive license to Atlantic. The album includes features from Michael Buble, David Guetta, Maroon 5, Nicki Minaj, and more.

With a music video released for Spicy Margarita, this album clocks in at one hour and 18 minutes. The complete tracklist for Nu King is provided below:

Nu King Spicy Margarita (Feat. Michael Bublé) Mad Love (Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again) U + I Lie To Me Favorite Song POV Last Night (Feat. Gucci Mane and Quavo) Take You Dancing Don’t Go Nowhere Proximity Limbo (Feat. Lay Bankz) Jalebi Baby (Feat. Tesher) Comatose Slow Low Swalla (Feat. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign) Tip Toe (Feat. French Montana) Lifestyle (Feat. Adam Levine and Maroon 5) When Love Sucks (Feat. Dido) Save The Last Dance Ayo Girl - Haitian Konpa Remix (Feat. Robinson and Mika Ben 22) Down (Feat. David Guetta) So Many Hearts Hands On Me (Feat. Meghan Trainor) Underwater (Feat. Alex Shipp) Love Not War (Feat. Nuka) Acapulco.

2. This Is Me...Now (Jennifer Lopez) - Pop album release

The 16-track album dropped on February 16 on all streaming platforms via Nuyorican Productions under an exclusive license to BMG Rights Management (US) LLC. The album includes features from Anuel AA, Latto, and Bruno Martini.

The entire album's listening time extends to 53 minutes and ties into Lopez's new semi-autobiographical movie, titled This Is Me Now, which revolves around her love life. The complete tracklist for This Is Me...Now is provided below:

This Is Me…Now To Be Yours Mad in Love Can’t Get Enough Rebound not.going.anywhere. Dear Ben, Pt. II Hummingbird Hearts and Flowers Broken Like Me This Time Around Midnight Trip to Vegas Greatest Love Story Never Told Rebound (Feat. Anuel AA) Can't Get Enough (Feat. Latto) Can't Get Enough - Bruno Martini Remix (Feat. Bruno Martini)

3. TEXAS HOLD 'EM (Beyonce) - Country single release

The lead single for Beyonce's upcoming album, Renaissance Act II, was distributed to all streaming platforms on February 10 via Parkwood Entertainment LLC, under an exclusive license to Columbia Records and Sony Music Entertainment.

TEXAS HOLD 'EM has generated over 29 million streams on Spotify since it's debut. Beyonce also dropped another single along with TEXAS HOLD 'EM, titled 16 Carriages.

4. 2093 P2 (Yeat) - Hip/Hop album release

Yeat's fourth studio album, 2093 (P2), dropped on February 17 via Field Trip Recordings and Capitol Records. The project is his follow-up album to 2023's AfterLyfe and includes features from Drake, Future, and Lil Wayne.

2093 (P2) spans 24 tracks and has a run-time of one hour and 17 minutes. The complete tracklist for this album is listed below:

Psycho CEO Power Trip Breathe More Bought The Earth Nothing Change As We Speak (Feat. Drake) U Should Know Lyfestyle (Feat. Lil Wayne) ILUV Tell Me Shade Never Quit Keep Pushin Riot & Set it off Team ceo 2093 Stand On It (Feat. Future) Familia Mr. Inbetweenit Psychocaine Run They Mouth If We Being Real 1093

5. Training Season (Dua Lipa) - Pop single release

Dua Lipa's Training Season hit streaming platforms on February 15, 2024, as the second single from her upcoming untitled third studio album. The single was distributed via Warner Records UK and Warner Music UK Limited.

The song and music video highlight the theme of struggles faced in relationships and dating. The music video has garnered over three million views since it debuted on YouTube, on February 16.

6. Yearn 101 (ScHoolboy Q) - Hip/Hop single release

On Thursday (February 15), ScHoolboy Q released the third single from his upcoming 17-track album, Blue Lips, via Interscope Records and Top Dawg Entertainment.

The music video for Yearn 101 has garnered over 700,000 views since it debuted on YouTube. Blue Lips is currently scheduled for March 1, with the following as a confirmed tracklist for the upcoming album:

Funny Guy Pop Thank God 4 Me Time Killers Yeern 101 Cooties Movie Ohio Nu Nu Blue Slides Love Birds Lost x Times First Germany '86' Faux Pig Feet Smile

7. Whatever She Wants (Bryson Tiller) - Hip/Hop single release

Whatever She Wants was distributed to all DSPs (Digital Steaming Platforms), via RCA Records and Sony Music Entertainment. The song was previewed as the second single from Bryson Tiller's Slum Tiller: Volume 2 mixtape in November 2023, which garnered nearly six million listens on SoundCloud.

8. Older (Lizzy McAlpine) - Bedroom pop single release

Older hit streaming platforms on February 13 via RCA Records, under exclusive license from Indigo Blue. This song is the lead single for Lizzy's upcoming third studio album titled Older.

The upcoming album is currently scheduled to drop on April 5, 2024.

9. Carry You (Martin Garrix; Feat. Third Party, Oaks, and Declan J. Donovan) - EDM house single release

Carry You was released to all streaming platforms on February 16, 2024, via Garrix's record label STMPD RCRDS B.V. The song was initially debuted live during Martin Garrix's "Ultra Music Festival 2023" set.

Carry You has garnered close to a million streams on Spotify.

10. A Day In The Life (Apollo LTD) - Pop rock EP release

Apollo LTD dropped their EP, titled A Day In The Life, on all streaming platforms on February 16 via Residence Music.

The entire tracklist for this project is listed below:

A Day In The Life Say So (Broken Halo) Future's Calling Living Proof Redemption Song

The 5-track album has a run-time of less than 15 minutes.