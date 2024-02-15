 Who sings 'Harbu Darbu'? Controversial war song threatens Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Mia Khalifa over comments about Israel

The Israeli trap song "Harbu Darbu" by the musical duo Ness and Stilla reached the No. 1 position on streaming platforms in Israel in November 2023. The song is controversial. It is regarded as a war song and refers to "raining hell on one's opponent."

The last few lyrics of the song allegedly threaten all the personalities who publicly support Palestine, including Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Mia Khalifa. The English translation of the lyrics states:

"Wait till we drop it like rain on you, wh**es! (every dog will get what's coming to him. All who planned, supported, executed, murdered. You're in trouble. You hear? Nasrallah, Mohammed Deif, Haniyeh, Abu Baklawa, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Mia Khalifa. Every dog will get what's coming to him."

The single was released on November 14, 2023, and has garnered over 18 million views on YouTube. Stilla, while speaking to Ynetnews.com, said that the song was written after the deadly October 7 attack against Israel.

"On October 7, I didn't know what to do with myself. On a human and emotional level, we couldn't sing songs like 'Tik Katan.' The general feeling was that we had been defeated as a nation and humiliated as a country. This feeling was guiding us as we were writing 'Harbu Darbu.'"

While reacting to her mention in the song, ex-adult film star Mia Khalifa, on December 3, 2023, tweeted;

"Y'all that song calling for the IDF to kill me, Bella, and Dua is over a DRILL beat, they can't even call for genocide in their own culture, they had to colonize something to get it to #1."

Many IDF soldiers have also used the song on TikTok, while many people debated whether the song is an ode to artistic freedom or a dangerous incitement to violence.

How "Harbu Darbu" became the most popular song in Israel in recent times

While many TikTokers use the song in videos, The Times of Israel said that the song "encapsulates the feeling of righteous fury" while referring to Hamas-led attacks.

The lyrics of "Harbu Darbu" call for the Israel Defense Forces to collect notches and their guns. The song also allegedly implies that bombs will be dropped on Gaza, while Ness sides with the IDF's airstrikes on Gaza by singing;

"You can feel the tremors all the way to Tel Aviv. All the girls are checking out the soldiers."

Harbu Darbu was released amid ongoing debates about the role of Israel's youth in military operations. Tal Mitnick, 18, was jailed after he refused to serve in the military and a letter has been signed by 300 teenagers all over Israel challenging the military draft.

