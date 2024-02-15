Yeat's highly anticipated studio album, 2093, will follow up on his third studio album, AftërLyfe, released last year.

Today, February 15, the rapper posted a picture on his Instagram and a series of stories hinting at the album dropping tomorrow night, February 16. The post showcases Yeat, born Noah Olivier Smit, standing on a rooftop wearing a black trench coat with a caption that reads,

"…2093… TMRWNIGHT####"

The stories posted to Noah's official Instagram account seem to confirm the tracklist for his upcoming album, along with a crop circle that incorporates the logo design for 2093 on its surface.

Everything we know about Yeat's upcoming album '2093'

Once AftërLyfe was released in February 2023, the rapper announced that a Deluxe album would be released soon. However, in a now-deleted tweet, Noah mentioned how he plans to scrap the deluxe project to work on a completely different album.

During an interview with Berlin-based 032c magazine, Yeat compared 2093 to his previous work.

"Between the last record and this upcoming one, it feels like a ten-album difference in time. People have no idea what it’s going to sound like. It’s like a dystopian society."

Soon after, it was announced that Yeat would rebrand his record label from "Rich Twizzy Entertainment" to "Lyfestyle Corporation." The record label has been actively promoting 2093 since November 2023 on its official Instagram account.

From the series of posts on Lyfestyle Corporation's Instagram, it appears the rapper is building deeper lore behind the meaning of 2093. The clips showcase how Lyfestyle Corporation has created several smaller companies specializing in multiple futurist technologies, referring to Yeat as the CEO.

From making privacy a "thing of the past" with hidden cameras and spy technology provided by "LYFESTYLE SECURITY SOLUTIONS" to supposedly creating a serum that lets humans live forever with "RELYFE," a division of Lyfestyle Corporation," the album appears to revolve around a "dystopian society" as the rapper mentioned in his interview.

In early January 2024, promotional projections were spotted across various cities around the world. The number "2093" was projected onto major attractions like Big Ben and the Los Angeles' Hollywood sign as the official album roll-out began.

The rapper took to Instagram on February 1 to post one of these projections, with the caption implying that the album will drop in February. The caption read,

"2093ISCOMING……. 2.??.24"

The pictures he posted contained a series of photos that hinted at possible Drake and Childish Gambino features on the 2093 album.

The latest posts today seem to confirm that something related to the album will be released tomorrow, but the cryptic nature of his post leaves many to wonder whether or not Yeat will drop the album tomorrow.

The stories he posted today include a picture of a crop circle and the official tracklist for 2093. The screenshot of his tracklist is captioned with,

"Final Track List. Phase 1... Midnight."

"The Final Tracklist" posted by Yeat to his Instagram story on February 15, 2024 (Image via Instagram)

Here are all the 22 songs the rapper posted to his Instagram as the final tracklist for his upcoming album:

Psycho CEO

Power Trip

Breathe

More

Bought The Earth

Nothing Change

U Should Know

Lyfestyle

ILUV

Tell Me

Shade

Keep Pushin

Riot & Set it off

Team ceo

2093

Stand On It

Familia

Mr. Inbetweenit

Psychocaine

Run They Mouth

If We Being Real

1093

Fans are on the edge of their seats, waiting for what Yeat has in store for them. There are questions about whether it will be another promotional post or whether or not the album will officially drop.

Although the latest post didn't clarify the actual release date, the rapper promised to deliver 2093 to fans this February.

