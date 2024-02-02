21 Savage sits down with Shannon Sharpe to talk about American Dream and more

Rapper 21 Savage appeared on Shannon Sharpe's On The Road with Club Shay Shay for an exclusive two-hour interview. The interview was released on YouTube on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The American Dream rapper detailed his rise from an unknown migrant to becoming a global music sensation. During the interview, Savage also recounted certain distressing chapters from his life. From being shot on his birthday to witnessing the death of a close friend to the death of his brother, the British-American rapper discussed a number of things.

The rapper also announced that his trailer for American Dream was a parody movie trailer. He also dove into topics regarding the financial aspects of today's music streaming market.

From winning his first Grammy Award in 2020 for his collaboration with J. Cole on A Lot to getting his fourth No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 for American Dream, the interview details his rise to critical acclaim.

Highlights from 21 Savage's interview with Shannon Sharpe

The rapper discusses the complexities of moving to a new country, making new friends, and the challenges of adapting to a new culture. During the interview, Shannon suggested the possibility of the transition from London to Atlanta being easier as Savage moved to the US with family and friends.

As he struggled to reminisce about his early days in London, the rapper said that he didn't really know about a transition as he was "just a child."

21 Savage details why he got kicked out of Cobb County for bringing a firearm to school

Shannon Sharpe questioned Savage on his reasons for taking a loaded weapon to school which led to him getting kicked out. Correcting the statement, 21 Savage explained that he wasn't expelled from school when he was caught with the firearm.

He told Sharpe that the juvenile county placed him under probation, adding that it was a separate incident that led to Savage being expelled from the Cobb County School District. The rapper noted that he and a group of his friends were being "bad" which was why they were expelled when he was in the eighth grade.

"I ain't even did sh*t but they was like, 'Yeah him.' So when that happened, with me being on probation already, that's when they kicked me outta school and sh*t." He recounted.

21 Savage looks back on getting shot on his 21st birthday, his feelings about his brother, and more

Savage recounted his 21st birthday where he was supposed to have a birthday party at a hotel. He noted that he went to meet his friend Johnny, who needed to borrow a set of speakers.

The rapper explained how two men pulled up on him, Johnny, and another friend while seated in their car. The men forced themselves into the car which led to a shootout where Savage was shot and Johnny lost his life.

"Before we turned on the street, we was at the light waiting to go left when Johnny grandma called him home. We just had to turn right, like, you know how that be in life when you got a choice, and I used to be like Damn if we woulda went right he would still be alive." Savage said.

Savage explained that his initial resentment towards his late brother stems from his father not actively being involved during his formative years.

Savage claimed that he regretted harboring those feelings toward his brother. He said that he tried to patch things up a few months before he was tragically stabbed outside their grandmother's house, in London.

"Right before he died we had just started talking, I told him how I regretted all the years that we wasn't talking." He stated.

Shannon mentioned how the rapper was put in a favorable situation since his debut album, ISSA, was certified Gold by the RIAA. It is worth noting that Savage was still an independent artist, which allowed him to sign a record deal that favored him.

Savage claimed that he knew he was worth more than the 30 thousand-dollar deals smaller labels were offering him. He mentioned that after ISSA blew up, Epic Records wanted to sign with him for a 70/30 split, thereby allowing him to retain most of the profits he'd make.

"It was like all type of Street ni**as I was supposed to sign to, who had like little labels and sh*t, right. But somethin used to tell me, like, man hell no I can't take no 30,000, no 50,000, like you worth more than that." Savage stated.

The rapper claimed there is a lot of money floating around in streaming. However, he added that was all about the way a record deal is structured that reflects the income an artist makes through streaming.

Shannon spoke up about Future's example, the latter sold his catalog for over $0 million. Savage responded saying that he was interested in it down the line if he didn't make the right investment decisions.

"It depends how I apply my hustle right, cause sh*t I might fu*k around and invest in something and become a billionaire and be able to pass my catalog down to my kids. Might not even have to sell my catalog right." Savage noted.

Shannon then asked the rapper about his upcoming movie which was officially announced to release later this year, confirmed at the end of the trailer for American Dream.

Savage quickly responded, denying the existence of any film by stating the trailer was simply a parody movie trailer. Shannon explained how the rapper's life would be a perfect setting for a movie since Americans love success stories but Savage seemed unconvinced.

"They gonna hate on it cause they gon be like what the fu*k 21 Savage deserve a movie for, what he do, right." Savage stated.

Savage on R&B, his Grammy, and the supposed decline of rap music

Shannon questioned 21 Savage on his opinion of R&B which the rapper loves. He has often shared his love for the genre on Instagram, claiming he listened to R&B more than he listens to rap. He also gave Shannon a list of his favorite R&B singers which include Usher, SWV, Beyonce, and Monica.

"I love R&B though I listen to that sh*t more than anything. I don't even listen to rap like that"

The rapper explained how he wasn't as excited on the day he won the Grammy because it was the same day that Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash.

Regarding the Grammy, the rapper stated he didn't believe they won solely because of his contribution. Savage cited how he and Cole won their first Grammy together, which he considers a major accomplishment in his career.

"I don't think I helped him I think we helped each other. It felt good sh*t like that was my first Grammy too." Savage noted.

Savage responded, saying it didn't seem that rap music was in decline stating that his ticket prices were going up and shows were selling out. He added that he recently had the biggest opening day streams of his career with the new album American Dream.

"It can't be declining my sh*t going up. I just did the most streams in a day of my career right, so it can't be declining but I don't know though." He claimed.

The final question for the interview saw Shannon asking the Grammy Award-winning rapper how he planned to spend the rest of this year, with the release of a new album so soon into 2024.

21 Savage responded by stating he planned to spend most of the year touring and doing shows.

"I want to go back to London more often and just like travel and start new Ventures and business and sh*t. Just growing up, I wanna be doing grown stuff now." He stated.

As the rapper plans out his year which includes an upcoming tour and new business ventures, his life story appears to have resonated with many who find his struggles endearing.