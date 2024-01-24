"Disgusting": Netizens furious to see Seungri partying in Cambodia after walking out of prison & announcing to bring G-Dragon there

Seungri, formerly of BigBang, has kept a busy schedule after being released from prison last year. From rubbing elbows with celebrities in Singapore over the Formula 1 weekend to being sighted all around Southeast Asia, he also hosted a fan meetup at a local brewery in Cambodia.

Despite his best efforts to keep low, former BigBang member Seungri has reportedly been seen out and about, going out to clubs in South Korea, eating in Kuala Lumpur, and having drinks with an Indonesian influencer in October 2023.

Moreover, Seungri, during his fanmeet in Cambodia on January 22, 2024, announced bringing G-Dragon to the nation. The former BigBang member who has a huge rap sheet against his name tainted with proven charges of prostitution and embezzlement has invited the wrath of the netizens with his actions. Netizens furiously reacted to the video clips that surfaced online and wrote:

Expand Tweet

Disclaimer: This article contains references to drug abuse, assault, and s*xual offenses. Reader's discretion is advised.

Netizens outraged to see Seungri partying right after serving a prison sentence

The 33-year-old former BigBang member is seen enthusingly addressing the crowd in event videos. He announced in his fanmeet on January 22, that because of the nation's reputation for peril, his friends were hesitant for him to visit Cambodia. However, after reaching the country, he now thinks it's the greatest country in Asia.

But in a video from a recent event in Cambodia, he claims that one day he will bring his bandmate G-Dragon to the nation. A few fans of Seungri claimed that he recently threw a packed fanmeeting in Cambodia as his own birthday celebration. The fanmeet was organized and held at the Prince Brewing, a craft beer brewery and nightclub in Cambodia.

Nevertheless, fans of G-Dragon did not like the former BigBang member mentioning him in Cambodia since G-Dragon was previously embroiled in a drug abuse allegation himself in October 2023. The Crayon rapper recently came out of the charges proving his innocence, hence, his fans did not want the artist to get accidentally pulled into another career-threatening controversy.

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung are the three members of the group currently. Formerly a five-piece band, T.O.P. left the group in May 2023, while Seungri declared his retirement from the entertainment industry in March 2019 following his acquittal in the Burning Sun affair and subsequent aiding and abetting prostitution and embezzlement.

Previously, the former BigBang member co-founded the Burning Sun nightclub in Seoul, which was accused of committing s*xual offenses such as drugging, trafficking, and distributing non-consensual s*x tapes in KakaoTalk chat rooms, as well as supplying prostitutes, including children, to prominent people.

Consequently, Seungri received a sentence of three years in jail, later reduced to eighteen months, after being found guilty of facilitating prostitution and embezzlement. In 2019, he also left the K-pop group BigBang due to the Burning Sun scandal and lawsuit.

Needless to say, netizens expressed their thoughts on Twitter and condone his act. In addition, they call out YouTube Stephanie Poo for defending the former BigBang member in her videos by claiming that the former artist had no connection to the Burning Sun s*x tape scandal and more.

However, a few fans of Seungri posted online in an attempt to defend the artist:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

He has drawn criticism for his lack of regret for his deeds since his release on February 11, 2023. Seungri has also been the subject of scandals and suspicions, with claims that he has had many alleged relationships with different women and has met foreign superstars embroiled in drug-related issues.

On top of that, a glimpse inside the former BigBang member's first birthday party in Thailand after his release from prison was posted online by Thai singer and actress Kannarun Wongkajornklai in December 2023.