“I have never taken drugs”: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon addresses the recent drug abuse controversy in an official statement, leaves netizens divided

In the ongoing investigation of drug abuse by Kwon Ji-yong, better known as singer G-Dragon of BIGBANG, he stated that he would actively assist with the inquiry and that he had no prior history of drug use. G-Dragon made a formal announcement on October 27, 2023, through Kim Soo-hyun, an attorney with K-One Chamber Law Firm, who serves as his legal agent.

G-Dragon declared that he has never taken drugs and cannot determine the accuracy of all the news reports that have been circulating.

"First of all, I have never taken drugs. I also want to state that I have nothing to do with the news reports about 'violation of the Narcotics Control Act' that were recently released to the media."— G-Dragon

Screenshot taken from the original report by STARNEWS. (Source: Naver | STARNEWS)

The drug criminal investigation section of the Incheon Police Agency declared on October 25, 2023, that it had apprehended G-Dragon for allegedly breaking the law regarding drug management and that it was conducting an investigation. However, the BIGBANG idol wasn't detained, and the investigation persists.

"I know many people are concerned": G-Dragon makes an official announcement pledging to assist the investigation

He further added that since he knows that many of his fans are concerned about this unfortunate situation, he would cooperate with the police and their investigation so a quick resolution can be reached.

"However, I know that many people are concerned. We will actively cooperate with the investigative agency’s investigation and work more diligently.”

It was inevitable that G-Dragon's dedication to his advertisements would suffer when the idol became embroiled in drug-related controversy. Following this, on October 26, 2023, BMW Korea made a bold move by making their promotional films starring the BIGBANG idol on YouTube private.

Furthermore, Chanel has kept its promotional films on its official channel since G-Dragon has been an ambassador for Chanel for a long time. However, they have acknowledged learning about the idol's drug-related controversy.

Previously, the Crayon rapper visited Chanel's 2023–24 Cruise Show in May 2023 and engaged with the brand intensively. Meanwhile, he was also in charge of serving as a brand ambassador for the most recent campaign from BMW Korea, called "New XM." These well-known businesses' activities made it evident how the Crayon rapper's charges are having an impact.

Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared their opinions as this incident has left them divided. Many fans came forward to defend the Crayon rapper amid the allegations. A fan, with the username @_you_like_TOP, wrote, "After years of staying silent and letting other people tarnish his name, for the very first time, Kwon Jiyong finally broke his silence. Let's also hope that it will be the start of him suing them."

Fans and stakeholders are waiting for further details as things move along. According to a report released on October 25, 2023, by the Drug Crime Investigation Unit of the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, G-Dragon is being investigated for breaking the Drug Control Act. Additionally, the Crayon rapper from BIGBANG was previously given a suspended sentence for using marijuana in 2011.

This previous incident has let a few of the netizens like, @cheolhaggyosil, tweet that "celebrities' drug use has a significant impact on adolescents and others." While another X user, @hrtskaru, wrote, "he's lying. he's an addict."

Further, a few G-Dragon videos from many months earlier have been gradually made public by netizens in the wake of the BIGBANG idol's drug usage accusations. The star seemed irregular in these videos as he got to the Incheon airport for his planned international vacation. The Crayon rapper has been the target of intense criticism from all sides throughout the drug addiction controversy.

The rapper from BIGBANG also reacted to a fan's Instagram post amidst the ongoing drug abuse scandal

Amid the recent controversy surrounding his alleged drug use, the Crayon rapper was seen reacting to a fan's Instagram post, sparking a conversation among followers and online users. The K-pop sensation was found to have liked a fan's Instagram post that said, "I can't handle people anymore," just after the news of his drug accusations surfaced in the wee hours of the morning.

One of the BIGBANG rapper's more well-known social media personas is his regular interaction with and acknowledgment of his followers' postings on Instagram. The rapper's clicks on fans' posts have been observed several times.

Nevertheless, in light of the precise moment of this most recent exchange—which happened only hours after the public learned of his drug accusations—it has sparked a discussion in several internet forums. Allkpop reported that many netizens condemned G-Dragon on the South Korean online forum Theqoo and wrote comments such as "How can he still be on Insta?" and "He's not detained that's why he's doing this."

Under the ongoing circumstances, these allegations may cause the BIGBANG rapper to suffer serious setbacks in his career. His rich endorsement deals with brands may suffer additional ramifications due to the damage to his reputation and possible legal complications.

However, many of G-Dragon's fans stand loyal to him as the artist has alleged his innocence. The investigation is still an ongoing process as the public awaits the verdict.