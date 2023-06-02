Singer B.I addresses his drug controversy in an emotional apology at his comeback media showcase

On June 1, 2023, former iKON member and current solo artist B.I talked about his drug scandal of 2019 at his media showcase for his second full-length album, TO DIE FOR. The 26-year-old K-pop idol made his mark as a solo artist with his hit releases BTBT feat. DeVita and illa illa, among others.

In the recent showcase held for his comeback, B.I properly opened up about the controversy and apologized for the same. As per translation via allkpop, the singer-songwriter said:

“There is something I would like to address first. I would like to apologize for disappointing many people and causing social controversy due to my past wrong judgments and choices.”

The BTBT singer also added that he has been in a constant state of repenting his actions and continued to be on a journey of self-reflection.

BTBT singer B.I apologizes directly to fans about his 2019 drug scandal

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter B.I debuted as the leader of iKON, a famous third-generation K-pop boy group under YG Entertainment, in 2015. Also known as Kim Han-bin, the idol wore multiple hats in the group, that of a singer, rapper, lyricist, producer, and dancer. His stint in the group lasted till 2019, when he was suspected of purchasing and using LSD and marij*ana. He tested negative in the blood test held in early 2020 but admitted to using them earlier.

B.I withdrew from iKON in 2019 and debuted as a solo artist in 2021 under his own company called 131 Label. He exploded in popularity with his solo hits and held a media showcase on June 1, 2023, for his latest album, TO DIE FOR. At the event, the rapper-songwriter apologized for his past controversy and said that he was reflecting on his actions.

“I have nothing to say except that I am sorry. Not a single day has gone by where I have felt at ease. I am always self-reflecting and am repenting. I began promoting again with the heart to repay the debt. I don't think that self-reflecting and repenting ends after a certain period. It's different depending on each person but I will live self-reflecting with a heavy heart for the rest of my life.”

B.I was sentenced to four years of probation by the Seoul Central District with three years in prison if he was found violating the terms and either purchasing or using drugs during his probation period. The media showcase of TO DIE FOR wasn’t the first time the idol opened up about his drug usage.

In an interview with Billboard in May last year, B.I shared that “many people expected a lot” from him in 2016, and he had a strong desire to “always do better.” He added that he had a “moment of weakness” and regretted his decision.

B.I’s second studio album, TO DIE FOR, is a double title track album. It includes Die For Love feat. JESSI and Dare to Love feat. BIG Naughty as the title tracks, along with 13 more songs.

