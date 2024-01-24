Clippers’ Paul George rocks Kobe 4 Protro 'Mambacita' for NBA Rivals Week game vs. Lakers

Paul George laced up in the Nike Kobe 4 Protro kicks for the Clippers' Rivals Week game against the Lakers. The shoes, also known as the Protro 'Mambatica', celebrates the eternal Mamba spirit of the legendary Kobe Bryant.

The official Instagram page of the NBA, NBA Kicks shared a post in which PG is seen lacing up the shoes before the game and the white and black elegant colorway stood just as clean as Paul George's gameplay.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Kobe 4 Protro 'Mambacita' is dubbed as one of the most significant milestones for Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line with Nike. Released on May 1, these shoes cost $180 in adult sizes and are exclusively available on the Nike SNKRS app.

Embodying heartfelt tributes to Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, the design incorporates personal touches such as a gingham pattern around the heel, reminiscent of the flannel shirts Gigi often wore, and a red Swoosh logo on the outsole as a nod to the red bow she donned in her school pictures.

Furthermore, the inclusion of Gigi’s name on the heel and shoelace tips, as well as the “Mambacita” heart and wings on the insole, serves as a touching reminder to play with the same passion and determination that Gigi exemplified. As with previous Nike Kobe releases, the Nike Kobe 4 Protro 'Mambacita' provides a strong emotional connection and limited availability.

Paul George's signature sneakers will be a retro release

Paul George, the star Los Angeles Clippers forward, recently confirmed the discontinuation of his signature Nike sneaker line after the release of the sixth model.

According to Sports Illustrated's Fannation Kicks, this announcement comes after over a year of intense speculation regarding the fate of his footwear line, with initial reports coming from Travis Singleton of SneakerReporter.com.

Nevertheless, George revealed that his partnership with Nike remains intact, and the renowned brand is preparing to introduce retro versions of his earlier basketball shoe designs. This decision marks a transitional phase for George's signature line, which was first launched in 2017. George was inducted into the NBA in 2010.

Expand Tweet

Fans and experts begun guessing that PG's signature line of sneakers was coming to an end when the 8x NBA All-Star started wearing the Nike Kobe line in November 2022. Surprisingly, Nike launched the signature lines for Grizzlies Ja Morant and Suns Devin Booker during the same timeline.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!