Hawks fan on TikTok roasts Kai Cenat for courtside appearance after losing $300,000 EA Madden wager to 21 Savage

Popular American streamer Kai Cenat was roasted on social media after he was seen in the Atlanta Hawks’ game against the LA Lakers on Tuesday on the heels of losing a $300,000 wager on EA Madded to British-American rapper 21 Savage.

A Hawks fan posted the video of Kai Cenat in the Hawks-Lakers game on TikTok, later shared on X (formerly Twitter), which has him seemingly sad and his thoughts wondering. The post has a text that reads:

“Bro just lost 300k and thought coming to a basketball game would help”

Twitch streamer and online personality Cenat lost a $300,000 wager to 21 Savage on Jan. 29 in a game of NFL Madden. He took the defeat so badly that it led him to completely smash his entire setup.

The streamer has been known for collaborating with many celebrities to join him on stream. Among them were Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Drake and, more recently, 21 Savage.

Last year, he won the Streamer of the Year award in the Streamy Awards 2023.

Apart from streaming, Kai Cenat is also known as a YouTuber, boasting over 8 million subscribers across two channels.

Kai Cenat previously lost $121,000 bet to 21 Savage in NBA 2K

The $300,000 wager that Kai Cenat lost to 21 Savage was not the first time that he lost top dollar to the rapper, as back in 2022 he shed $121,000 in NBA 2K.

During the live chat, as published in Yahoo Sports, Drake joined and bet on 21 Savage, whom he collaborated with on a project prior, to win the showdown.

Drake initially placed a $21,000 bet before adding $100,000 more to the wager. He, however, made it known that he was playing for charity, saying:

“Nah listen. Like I said, I’m a man of my word. So if you beat my brother, $121K, I’ll bring it to you. If you lose, that means we got to do something major for the kids, somehow. We got to give back, bless the people.”

Check out Drake joining Kai Cenat on the live chat

Cenat went on to lose to 21 Savage after a series of games, moving him to deliver on the bet.

However, it was not a total loss for him, as the stream gained him 35,000 followers and views, reaching 200,000.

Meanwhile, last year, the popular Twitch streamer was scanned to be possibly included in NBA 2K24. He shared the development in one of his streams, saying:

“Did I tell you, bro? Suprise my ni**a, look what I got, look what happened, look what I did, chat…look at your boy, chat [shows the footage of him getting scanned]. Guess who got scanned into 2K? Bro, do you know what it feels like to be playing 2K and now I’m actually scanned in the f**king game? Bro, that is f**king crazy.”

