“Guess who got scanned into 2K?” - Kai Cenat reveals working with NBA 2K24, hints he would be featured in the game

Popular Twitch streamer and online personality Kai Cenat may make an appearance in the upcoming NBA 2K24 game. The Twitch streamer shared exciting news during his most recent live broadcast (September 1), where he disclosed that he underwent a scanning process by 2K Games ahead of the game's official launch on September 8, 2023.

NBA 2K games often include celebrities from various fields, like J. Cole, Jack Harlow, and Lil Durk in NBA 2K23. The latest edition might introduce a new trend by featuring streamer Kai Cenat for the first time. Speaking about his possible inclusion, Kai said:

“Guess who got scanned into 2K?”

Kai Cenat surprises fans with exclusive clip, says he will be in the 2K24 game

Kai Cenat's rapid rise to prominence on Twitch makes his inclusion in the game unsurprising. The streamer has previously expressed his enthusiasm for the game, further solidifying his role in NBA 2K24. During his latest stream, he revealed:

"Did I tell you, bro? Suprise my ni**a, look what I got, look what happened, look what I did, chat...look at your boy, chat (shows clip of him getting scanned). Guess who got scanned into 2K? Bro, do you know what it feels like to be playing 2K and now I'm actually scanned in the f**king game? Bro, that is f**king crazy!"

(Timestamp: 01:39:06)

The streamer further added:

"It's cause y'all ni**as. Chat, it's literally cause y'all ni**as. We had the highest view count on 2K when it launched, my ni**a. We had a 100K (viewers). The whole night. It's cause of y'all ni**as."

Detailing his experience with the 2K24 team, he said:

"Here's a thing though. It's something bad though. So, they let us scan my sh*t but they said I gotta stick with my height. If I don't stick with my height I can't have that character and I don't know how I feel about that."

What did the community say?

The clip was quickly shared across Twitter, which garnered a multitude of comments. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans react to the streamer being in the game (Image via @Kaimafiaupdates/Twitter)

Another major highlight of NBA 2K24 is the presence of Kobe Bryant as the cover athlete. The "Mamba Moment" mode prominently features Bryant in gameplay and various other modes.