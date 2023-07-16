YouTube Kai Cenat tried his hands on the all-new NBA2K24, but he seemed unimpressed with the game. During a recent public appearance, Kenat expressed his disappointment, claiming there's not much difference in the gameplay. However, Cenat still plans to buy the game. Here's what he said:

"Alright chat, y'all go to know I played 2K24 bro... It felt like a regular game, I ain't gonna lie, bro. It's the same thing. Guess what? I'm going to buy it. You know what I'm saying? 2K come out with the same thing over and over again."

There's still plenty of time left before the game releases. All versions of NBA 2K24 will release on September 8th, 2023. Kai Cenat is one of the first gamers to lay his hands on the 25th edition of the popular virtual basketball game and comment on it.

His statement didn't sound encouraging for now, but 2K has made several upgrades per multiple websites. That includes cross-platform gaming, allowing X-Box and Play Station users to play together, among other notable upgrades.

NBA2K community has long requested drastic improvements, and with this being the 25th anniversary of the video game's release, 2K is looking to give the community what they want. The cross-platform gaming method was one of the most requested features over the last couple of years.

Another headliner for NBA 2K24 is Kobe Bryant's appearance as the cover athlete. The "Mamba Moment" mode sees Bryant's prominent inclusion in the gameplay and other modes. There are slight upgrades with the graphics and overall gameplay as well.

2K hasn't made much information available, with the game release still a couple of months away. For now, fans might have to rely on Kai Cenat's review.

Fans divided on Kai Cenat's NBA 2K24 review

Kai Cenat made the headlines among the NBA 2K community after leaking some information about the 2K24 installment. While some believe Cenat's assessment is viable, others think that it's not accurate. Several gamers have even accused him of being a 'casual' when it comes to playing NBA 2K.

One fan supporting Cenat's review wrote:

"Don’t be mad at Kai for speaking the truth. this game gonna suck lol y’all don’t wanna hear that rn tho. instead we gonna do what we always do and that’s hype the game and pretend this gonna be a new game when it’s not."

Another fan reacted, saying Cenat plays 2K but not as frequently and may have failed to notice some prominent changes.

"I agree the game is gonna suck, but not because of what kai said, i doubt he plays enough to notice any difference in shooting, dribbling defense or even speed of gameplay"

The back and forth will likely continue for several days, but nothing can be agreed upon until the entire community gets to play the game once it releases.

