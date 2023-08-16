What is Kobe Bryant's rumored NBA 2K24 rating?

The late great Kobe Bryant will be on the cover of NBA 2K24. This will be his sixth such distinction that breaks a tie with Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson for most cover appearances in the game. “The Black Mamba” wore jerseys No. 8 and No. 24 in his famed career, so it made sense to honor him in this edition.

Bryant’s overall rating is 99. “KB24’s” biggest attribute in the hit video game is his outside shooting which is 93. Breaking the rating down, his shot IQ (97), mid-range shot (98) and offensive consistency (99) also stand out.

Bryant’s playmaking comes next with an overall rating of 88. The best parts of this attribute are his pass IQ and pass Accuracy which are both tagged 95.

Athleticism gets a lot of love from the creators of the NBA 2K24 game for the former five-time champ. His vertical jump (92), speed (93) and stamina (98) are noticeable components of the said attribute.

The defensive side of the ball isn’t too shabby, either. He has a total attribute of 83 with pass perception (95), lateral quickness (97), help defense IQ (97) and defensive consistency also at (97).

The character the game creators built for Kobe Bryant will be something basketball and video gaming fans will be thrilled to try out.

The LA Lakers legend first appeared on the cover of NBA 2K in 2010. He re-appeared in 2017 before two covers each for 2K21. The 2K21 had a Legends Edition, making Bryant the first to be on the cover of that model.

NBA 2K24 will be released in September 2023 featuring the legendary LA Lakers shooting guard in the Kobe Bryant edition and the Black Mamba edition.

2024 promises to be a big year to honor the late Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, together with his daughter Gigi and seven others, died in a helicopter crash on January 6, 2020. The basketball and sporting world showed an outpouring of love and support to his family and relatives.

Four years later, the tributes will continue. Besides NBA 2K’s cover that will feature “The Black Mamba,” the Lakers will also honor him again.

The DailyMail reported:

“The promised Kobe Bryant statue outside LA’s Crypto.com Arena will incorporate his daughter Gigi and – in a nod to his jersey numbers, 8 and 24 – will be unveiled by the Lakers on August 8, 2024.”

The Hollywood squad already retired both of his jerseys in 2017 but they’re apparently not done honoring him. Magic Johnson called Bryant "the greatest Laker" and the "most beloved".

It is fitting that the franchise would give him a statue alongside the likes of Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West and Elgin Baylor.

