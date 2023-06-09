YouTuber Kai Cenat responds to adult actress' tweet calling Zion Williamson 'jealous' for sitting with rappers

NBA star Zion Williamson has continued to find himself in headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. After it was announced that Williamson and his girlfriend were expecting a baby, he quickly found himself called out by an adult film star.

According to the woman, Moriah Mills, Williamson had continued to carry on a relationship with her, despite having a girlfriend. According to Mills, Zion Williamson was even planning to move her out to New Orleans, something that likely wouldn't go over well with his girlfriend.

Despite Williamson's girlfriend writing off Mills' claims, the adult film star continued to call out the Pelicans' star. That was followed up by another adult actress calling out Williamson, sparking jokes from fans who pleaded with Zion Williamson to begin using NDAs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On June 9th, Mills posted a Tweet, calling out Williamson for getting jealous over her sitting next to YouTuber Kai Cenat, and several rappers. Quickly, Cenat responded with a GIF of comedian Druski.

"You got jealous when I went to the fight that you literally payed for because I was sitting next to Kai cent and some rappers and kept my blowing my phone the entire night @Zionwilliamson of course I’m going to be mad you kissed a “bm” that feening for YouTube clicks."

Moriah Mills 🖤 @moriahmillsss You got jealous when I went to the fight that you literally payed for because I was sitting next to Kai cent and some rappers and kept my blowing my phone the entire night @Zionwilliamson of course I’m going to be mad you kissed a “bm” that feening for YouTube clicks You got jealous when I went to the fight that you literally payed for because I was sitting next to Kai cent and some rappers and kept my blowing my phone the entire night @Zionwilliamson of course I’m going to be mad you kissed a “bm” that feening for YouTube clicks

Below is the reply from Kai Cenat:

The latest woman to call out Zion Williamson

In addition to Moriah Mills, another woman has since called out Zion Williamson for infidelity. Amid the star being on the receiving end of numerous callouts from Moriah Mills, he found himself being called out by Yami Taylor, a digital content creator.

Taylor posted a photo of Williamson asleep in bed to give credibility to her claims, while writing on her Instagram Story:

2023 NBA All Star - Practice & Media Availability

"This ain't nothing to do wit cloud I get my own money in real life and never been a prosti (prostitute) or sold my body u outside buying hoes [Rolls Royce] Cullinans who didn't have 100k to they name when you met them. [sic]

"Why I didn't get my Bentayga and my Richard Millie [watch] last summer???? @ZionWilliamson because I don't let u record me??? I never gave u a 3 some or never had a onlyfans or was on pornhub so I guess I was all play I probably never had a chance u a nasty ass sex addict."

So far, Williamson has yet to respond to either woman calling him out.

Poll : 0 votes