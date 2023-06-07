Zion Williamson gets exposed by adult film star Moriah Mills after posting pictures of having baby with girlfriend Ahkeema

Zion Williamson has found himself in hot waters this week. After it was announced that Williamson and his girlfriend Ahkeema were expecting a baby girl, Williamson quickly found himself called out by Moriah Mills.

Mills, an OnlyFans content creator, and music artist, called Williamson out for leading her on and planning to move her to New Orleans. All that time, she alleges that she had no idea that Williamson was getting ready to father a child.

In a series of fiery Tweets, Mills gave details about their relationship, alleging that they were romantically involved as recently as last week.

Moriah Mills 🖤 @moriahmillsss You sound stupid this was literally my man and i never once looked for clout from anyone I never posted when I was in Nola I was loyal to you @Zionwilliamson and you got a thot preggers You sound stupid this was literally my man and i never once looked for clout from anyone I never posted when I was in Nola I was loyal to you @Zionwilliamson and you got a thot preggers https://t.co/jPargvyCwX

Moriah Mills 🖤 @moriahmillsss I told you was gonna be the next king next to lebron I motivated you 🥲🥲 you bm is the reason you gained weight she toxic I hate this for you that honestly @Zionwilliamson you hurt me with this one I couldn’t sleep last night 🥲🥲🥲🥲 I told you was gonna be the next king next to lebron I motivated you 🥲🥲 you bm is the reason you gained weight she toxic I hate this for you that honestly @Zionwilliamson you hurt me with this one I couldn’t sleep last night 🥲🥲🥲🥲

Zion Williamson’s girlfriend reacts to recent callout

After Moriah Mills went on record as stating that she believes she may be pregnant too, Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Ahkeema, with whom he’s expecting a child, responded. From the sounds of things, she’s unbothered by Mills’ recent claims, writing:

"Happy hoes ain't hating and hating hoes ain't happy.”

That prompted a response from Mills, who wrote that Ahkeema isn’t on her level. So far no word yet on how Zion is taking the situation, or what his thoughts are. In a Gender Reveal video posted to YouTube, the NBA star spoke directly to his unborn child, saying:

“My baby, you’re going to see this at some point. I don’t know what the future hold, but mommy and daddy love you. If you don’t know nothing else in this world, know that mommy and daddy love you for life.”

Williamson is currently gearing up for a return to the court after missing a large chunk of last season. After going down in January with a hamstring injury, Williamson suffered a setback in early February that wound up keeping him out the remainder of the year.

At one point, Williamson was reportedly cleared to do three-on-three scrimmages, however, he never progressed to the point that he could do full five-on-five runs.

With the offseason to heal up, the hope is that the young star will be able to rehab his injuries before returning to the court next season. Throughout 29 games played this year, Williamson averaged 26.0 points per game to go along with 7.0 rebounds per game and a career-high 1.1 steals per game.

